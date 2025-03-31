A 70-Year-Old Woman Refuses to “Go Invisible” and Breaks Stereotypes With Her Fashion Choices

Fashion trends come and go, but personal style has the power to stand the test of time. Over the years, we often find ourselves leaving certain clothes behind and adopting others that, according to society, correspond to our age.

But Julie Ford, a 70-year-old woman, refuses to follow those unwritten rules. With a knee affected by arthritis, she doesn't care what others think and still dares to wear short tops and side-slit skirts. Although she doesn't consider herself a fervent follower of the latest trends, her main goal is not to become invisible.