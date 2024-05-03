Céline Dion Sparks a Stir in Unbuttoned Shirt Pose, “I Can See Your Rib Cage”

Céline Dion rocked the cover of Vogue France, showing off her timeless beauty and killer fashion sense. But the internet couldn't stop buzzing, with some questioning if it was cool for her to be doing that while dealing with health stuff.

Céline Dion made a striking appearance on the cover of Vogue France, confidently posing in a white Balenciaga shirt left unbuttoned, matched with Calzedonia tights, a Balenciaga cycling mini-skirt, and Chopard earrings. Her poised stance showcased her modeling prowess, accentuating her slender figure.

Dion's daring photo sparked a mix of reactions online, from concern to admiration. One person worriedly noted, "I can see her rib cage, that doesn't look healthy." Some skeptics questioned her fashion choices, with one asking, "Why does she always show up in barely-there clothes?" and another saying, "Wait, I thought she had some genetic condition. Is this really her?"

Fashion critics also chimed in on the discussion. One disappointed commenter remarked, "Really, a Vogue cover and that's what she's wearing!?" Additionally, another speculated about her appearance, asking, "Is she actually wearing a wig?" Nevertheless, some fans admired Dion's overall look. One supporter stated, "I'm just happy she's back and looking good. But why does every female celeb feel the need to strip down for attention? It's beyond me." Aside from the controversial outfit, Dion dazzled in various high-fashion ensembles throughout the shoot. She rocked a Schiaparelli white ruffled blouse and tights, as well as a cozy pink Alaïa quilted faux fur bubble coat paired with heels.

In another display of elegance, Dion rocked a stunning brown and gold ensemble by Saint Laurent, accentuated with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes. Another snapshot captured her in a chic Jacquemus outfit. Acknowledging Dion's ongoing health battles, a supportive fan commented, "She may still look unwell, but I admire her resilience!!!!" Another fan lauded her hairstyle, exclaiming, "That hair is absolutely perfect for her!"

Amidst a mix of fan support and skepticism, Dion expressed gratitude for being chosen as the cover model for the magazine despite her condition. "Even though I was healthier and looked better at 30, I never got an offer like this... I'm being invited to showcase my beauty," she remarked. Dion has openly discussed with Vogue her battle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS) and provided insights into her resilience and daily challenges. "I'm well, but it's a lot of work. I'm taking it one day at a time," she noted.