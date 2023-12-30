Celine Dion’s Medical Condition Has Evolved, as Her Sister Gives Heartbreaking Update

Céline Dion has faced a challenging year since publicly disclosing her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder affecting, among others, her singing ability. In a recent update from her sister, she revealed how Dion’s health has been affected as the disease continues to progress.

She can no longer control certain body movements.

Céline Dion’s sister, Claudette Dion, gave an interview explaining how the singer’s condition (stiff-person syndrome) negatively impacts her in new ways. “She doesn’t have control over her muscles,” Claudette said. “What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ’You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.’” Despite aspirations of returning to the stage, this devastating development casts a shadow over her future in the spotlight. “It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know,” Claudette added.

There’s no medicine at this point.

In a different interview, Claudette revealed that Céline is under the care of their sister Linda, who’s currently living with her at her Las Vegas residence. Claudette noted that the singer is “working hard” and closely collaborating with experts who specialize in this uncommon condition. That said, the loving sister also shared the heartbreaking news that they can’t find any effective medication to treat the Power of Love singer. She noted, “We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.”

The concerned sister also emphasized the importance of rest for the star. Claudette explained, “She always goes above and beyond [when performing], she always tries to be the best and on top of her game.” The sister added, “At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.” Indeed, Céline is prioritizing rest and her health. The star canceled her highly anticipated world tour due to this health condition.

Despite everything, Céline is not giving up.

Stiff-person syndrome stands as a progressive neurological disorder causing involuntary muscle spasms. It affects only one or two people per million. Despite all the challenges and hardships, the singer is staying positive and is determined not to lose hope. It is revealed that Dion is “listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,” and her family “trusts” that she will eventually discover a path towards recovery, enabling her to resume her presence on the stage.