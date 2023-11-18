A Homeless Man Returned a Check for 10,000 Dollars and Was Gifted a New Home as a Symbol of Gratitude

Everyday acts of kindness hold more value than we often realize, even when they go unnoticed. Elmer Alvarez exemplifies the spirit of giving without expecting anything in return, and life has rewarded him in extraordinary ways.

How homelessness affect people.

Homelessness has no borders and affects numerous countries, yet comprehensive investigations into this phenomenon are rare. INSEE, France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Data, for example, conducted surveys in 2001 and 2012 and revealed a 50% increase in homelessness in the country, totaling 141,500 people in 2012, predominantly men. The United States also grapples with homelessness, with a 2018 report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development indicating 553,000 individuals nationally experiencing homelessness. In the face of these figures, compassion and assistance for those in need become essential. Dr. Roberta Hoskie embodies this understanding as she catalyzes change in Elmer Alvarez’s life.

A kind gesture

Shortly before Thanksgiving, Elmer Alvarez, then homeless, discovered a lost $10,000 check payable to realtor Roberta Hoskie. In a gesture that shattered many stereotypes about homeless people, Alvarez returned the check to her. Touched by his honesty and recalling her own experience with homelessness, Hoskie felt compelled to pay it forward. In return, Hoskie not only assisted Alvarez in securing an apartment but also covered his rent for seven months until he regained stability. She went further by sponsoring his education at a real estate school, and now, they collaborate on a real estate project. While not financially lucrative, the venture promises profound rewards. “There need to be more people like Elmer Alvarez, he’s a golden heart guy, he’s a phenomenal guy,” says Hoskie.

Their joint project

Looking ahead, their shared vision involves constructing a transitional house for homeless teenagers and young adults, offering essential services. Alvarez, drawing from personal experience, emphasizes that he knows what it is to be homeless and doesn’t wish this experience for anybody. Hoskie, who once experienced homelessness herself, wholeheartedly agrees, recalling the challenges of shelter life. Before establishing her multimillion-dollar company, Hoskie was a homeless teenage mom who uplifted herself from poverty. Now, she extends the same opportunity to Alvarez, allowing him to pursue his dreams. As their collaboration unfolds, Alvarez is set to become an advisor at the transitional house. The Outreach Foundation has already purchased a two-family home with the goal of assisting 15 individuals.

Dr. Roberta Hoskie keeps helping people.

After encountering Alvarez, Hoskie recalls crying in her car on the way to her 6-figure job, asking for forgiveness because, despite her achievements, she felt unsatisfied. Now, calling meeting Alvarez a

transformative event, she decided to help more people by writing a book. Her desire to help others overcome challenges and succeed drove her to share her story authentically. Despite the pain of revisiting the past and potentially upsetting family members, she chose transparency. Beyond the book, Hoskie envisions a larger process of helping people become the best versions of themselves. She also has a Millionaire Mindset Sisterhood Program, a course focused on breaking the poverty curse through real estate investment, group economics, profit-sharing, and property acquisition.