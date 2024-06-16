A Plus-Size Woman Became Miss Alabama and Caused a Heated Discussion Online

Sara Milliken achieved a milestone when she won the top prize in the National American Miss pageant, bringing pride to herself and her supporters. However, her celebration was quickly overshadowed by a barrage of online harassment targeting her appearance.

Milliken, who triumphed in the Miss Alabama contest, faced depreciative remarks from online trolls who labeled her an “unhealthy embarrassment.” Despite the insult, Milliken remains resolute in her mission to promote positivity and body acceptance. “Even something that you type over a screen can have a lasting impression on people,” Milliken said. “Even though I’m not at that point, it can lead people to do some very dark things to themselves.”

Among the cruel comments were remarks questioning her suitability for a beauty pageant and comparing her unfavorably to fast food chain mascots. Despite the negativity, Milliken’s supporters have rallied behind her, praising her character and beauty. One fan commented, “You are so beautiful inside and out, and anyone with any values and/or humanity can see that from miles away.” Similarly, others praised her for her achievements and positive influence.

Determined not to let the harsh criticism deter her, Milliken is preparing for the national finals in Florida over Thanksgiving. “I’ll be honest, it got to me for about five minutes,” she admitted. “Their words can hurt, even if it is online. I’ve always wanted to spread positivity, and this kind of put me in a position to do exactly that.”

Milliken’s victory came after three attempts at the contest, which aims to foster a “positive self-image by enhancing natural beauty within.” She participated in various interviews, volunteer work, and presentations over Memorial Day Weekend, scoring high on personality, confidence, and communication. The contest organizers emphasize celebrating diverse appearances, stating, “Braces, glasses, skin problems, varying heights, weights, and appearances, are all a part of creating the special and unique individual that you are and that we want to celebrate.”

Milliken was initially shocked by the response to her win but has since gained widespread support, accumulating thousands of new followers on social media overnight. Her inbox has been flooded with offers of dresses and beauty products to help her in the next round of the competition. “No matter what your body looks like, no matter where you come from, you can do anything you set your mind to,” Milliken affirmed. “I met so many amazing and accomplished women. That was definitely the best part.”