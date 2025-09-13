A Woman Gave Me Her Number on a Plane—But I Wasn’t Prepared for the Outcome

He wrote:

I (31M) recently flew on a flight last week for a business trip, and I am still trying to process what happened during the flight.

For reference, I chose to fly with Southwest Airlines, so for those who don’t know, the seating is first come, first serve. So I was boarding my plane fairly early, so I had my pick of a large majority of seats on the plane. I headed to the middle of the plane and decided to sit in the emergency row, which consisted of two seats.

As the plane was near finishing with boarding its last group, a gorgeous woman asked if she could take the seat next to me. I politely accepted, made some room, and the plane took off. Before takeoff, we hit it off instantly. For reference, this woman was super flirty, had no wedding ring, and from what I could see, looked like she was alone when boarding.

We discussed our plans and where we were flying. She said that she was going to LA to visit some friends, and I told her I was going for work. At one point, she got super handsy and even ended up placing her leg over mine and moved the armrest between us to get closer.