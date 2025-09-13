A Woman Gave Me Her Number on a Plane—But I Wasn’t Prepared for the Outcome
Air travel often brings unexpected interactions — from casual small talk to fleeting connections that stick with us long after landing. Sometimes, what begins as a harmless conversation can take a surprising turn, especially when emotions and assumptions get involved. One Reddit user recently shared a story that left them questioning the true nature of a chance encounter during a routine business trip.
He wrote:
I (31M) recently flew on a flight last week for a business trip, and I am still trying to process what happened during the flight.
For reference, I chose to fly with Southwest Airlines, so for those who don’t know, the seating is first come, first serve. So I was boarding my plane fairly early, so I had my pick of a large majority of seats on the plane. I headed to the middle of the plane and decided to sit in the emergency row, which consisted of two seats.
As the plane was near finishing with boarding its last group, a gorgeous woman asked if she could take the seat next to me. I politely accepted, made some room, and the plane took off. Before takeoff, we hit it off instantly. For reference, this woman was super flirty, had no wedding ring, and from what I could see, looked like she was alone when boarding.
We discussed our plans and where we were flying. She said that she was going to LA to visit some friends, and I told her I was going for work. At one point, she got super handsy and even ended up placing her leg over mine and moved the armrest between us to get closer.
He went on explaining:
Since I assumed she was single, I quickly made plans. I told her where I was staying and that we should meet later. Turned out she was staying at the same hotel as me, which was crazy. We ended up exchanging numbers, and we legit made plans for that evening.
Fast-forward to when we landed. This woman quickly unbuckled her seatbelt, said her goodbyes, and made sure that she was one of the first people off the plane — which I thought was odd.
As I walked down the ramp, I saw her again — except this time, to my shock, she had a wedding ring on her finger and was holding hands with a man as they were walking to get their bags.
Later that night, I ended up texting her just to see what was up, and I even brought up seeing her after we landed — but she brushed it off and avoided the topic. I thought that was weird, so I just stopped replying to her.
I ended up grabbing dinner that night, and again, to my surprise, she and this same man ended up sitting at the table directly across from me. She never approached me but made flirty eye contact all night.
Other Redditors shared their thoughts and advice in the comments section for the OP:
- She used you for entertainment. Probably better than the in-flight movie. © Regular_Yellow710 / Reddit
- First of all, I would have told the husband. Secondly, be aware that this is also a tactic used in robberies. A girl flirts with you, finds out where you’re staying, and then, at 2 o’clock in the morning, three men show up at your door. © Current-Actuary-6679 / Reddit
- It sounds like the two of them were working together as con artists — and worse. They got your information, as you were their mark. This sounds like a highly dangerous situation for you.
In the future, be very wary of someone being super flirty with you when you don’t know who they are. Next time, don’t give out your information or where you’re going to be staying. I know you were caught off guard by her behavior and felt flattered, but that’s the con. The scenario had so many red flags. © Major-Cranberry-4206 / Reddit
- Could be some little game she plays with herself to prove that she’s still “got it.” © Useless890 / Reddit
- I strongly advise the OP to figure his stance in being involved with a married woman that is not his wife. If you are not into being involved with the married woman, lose her number. If you want to see where it leads, live your life but be prepared for the consequences of those choices. © Roddyrod18 / Reddit
- You should have approached her in front of her husband and told her you don’t appreciate lying, cheating women. Then walked off. © tamingthestorm / Reddit
- It sounds like she just enjoyed the flirting. She still made eye contact with you from her seat with her husband. She came to the restaurant where you were going, but brought her husband, and flirted with you the whole time.
That means she likes the thrill of almost getting caught or having a dirty secret. Some women also just like the validation of being flirted with and wanted. © True-University-6545 / Reddit
