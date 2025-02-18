After 27 Years Together — The Real Reason Behind Hugh Jackman’s Split From His Wife
Hugh Jackman and his ex, Deborra-Lee Jackman, announced their split in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The couple, who met in 1995 and married a year later, share two children. Fans were left wondering why one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples decided to part ways. Recently, the true reason behind their breakup finally came to light.
Deborra-Lee Jackman and Hugh Jackman first crossed paths in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli, and their connection was instant. At the time, Deb was a well-known actress, while Hugh was a rising star, newly graduated from drama school. Their relationship blossomed quickly, and they were married less than a year later.
The Australian couple, who have two children—Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19—were married for 27 years.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.
Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they shared in a statement.
A source close to Sutton Foster suggests that her alleged romance with Hugh Jackman was the reason for his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness. The year before Jackman announced his split, he and Foster starred together in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.
According to the source, "Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced." The source also mentioned that Jackman and Foster are currently dating and are "really happy now."
The insider explained that their friendship turned into a romantic connection during the 11-month run of the musical, while both were still married to other people. Foster filed for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin on October 22.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their first public appearance as a couple on January 6. The pair were seen enjoying a cozy dinner date in Los Angeles, strolling hand-in-hand. Jackman, 56, kept it casual in a dark jacket over a gray shirt and white jeans, while Foster, 49, who recently received acclaim for her Broadway revival and L.A. performance of Once Upon a Mattress, donned a tan trench coat over an olive-colored dress.
