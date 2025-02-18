After 27 Years Together — The Real Reason Behind Hugh Jackman’s Split From His Wife

The Australian couple, who have two children—Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19—were married for 27 years.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they shared in a statement.