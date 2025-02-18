Sorry, but her eyes look miniscule and weird to me now, probably because of her age/previous facelifts. Make-up, please!
“She Looks Way Older,” Pamela Anderson Rocks Another Barefaced Look on the 2025 BAFTA Red Carpet
Pamela Anderson is still serving up that timeless beauty! At the 2025 BAFTAs, the 57-year-old actress wowed the crowd with her signature makeup-free look, looking like an absolute angel. Ageless, effortless—and impossible to ignore. Even if some people had something to say about it, Pamela just keeps proving that natural beauty never goes out of style.
Pamela Anderson was pure perfection at the 2025 BAFTAs! The 57-year-old actress turned heads in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder white Jacquemus gown from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The body-hugging dress with a ruched skirt and dramatic train had her looking like an angel on the red carpet.
She accessorized with a stunning diamond choker, featuring 68 carats of lab-grown diamonds, plus matching earrings and rings. Keeping it fresh and effortless, Pamela styled her blonde hair loose with wispy bangs.
Fans of Pamela Anderson may have noticed a new twist to her signature look at the BAFTAs—she’s sporting a fresh fringe-style haircut with a middle part, a vibe similar to the one she rocked at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The star continues to embrace her natural beauty, keeping her makeup-free glow.
Since September 2023, Pamela has been flaunting her natural glow at events, and she’s spoken about why she’s embracing this makeup-free style. “I love to wear makeup too sometimes—it has its time and place,” she told at the 2024 Gotham Film Awards. “I just feel in my personal life, it just didn't really make sense.” Ageless, confident, and always true to herself, Pamela is owning her beauty—inside and out.
People flooded social media with praise for Pamela Anderson, expressing their admiration for her ageless beauty. Comments poured in, with fans saying things like, "You look so beautiful, you always do," and "The most gorgeous and beautiful woman in the world." One commenter even marveled, "So she looks like she’s 20."
However, not everyone was a fan of her signature makeup-free look. Some weren’t as kind, with one person admitting, "I can't deal with the no makeup anymore," while another quipped, "What happened to her?" Some even took it further, with one writing, "That’s a trip, my sister is 57 and looks 10 years younger than her," and another adding, "She looks way older than 57."
Pamela Anderson has fully embraced the makeup-free look, and it’s been impossible to miss on the red carpet. Lately, every appearance has exuded this natural, fresh-faced vibe, showcasing a confidence that speaks volumes.