“She Looks Way Older,” Pamela Anderson Rocks Another Barefaced Look on the 2025 BAFTA Red Carpet

People flooded social media with praise for Pamela Anderson, expressing their admiration for her ageless beauty. Comments poured in, with fans saying things like, "You look so beautiful, you always do," and "The most gorgeous and beautiful woman in the world." One commenter even marveled, "So she looks like she’s 20."

However, not everyone was a fan of her signature makeup-free look. Some weren’t as kind, with one person admitting, "I can't deal with the no makeup anymore," while another quipped, "What happened to her?" Some even took it further, with one writing, "That’s a trip, my sister is 57 and looks 10 years younger than her," and another adding, "She looks way older than 57."