“Grey Skin,” Angelina Jolie’s New Look Leaves Fans Concerned

Nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role in Maria, Angelina Jolie captivated the audience in a stunning silver McQueen gown that elegantly embraced her figure. The dress featured delicate sheer cutouts and tasseled details along the hem, adding a distinctive flair. She completed the breathtaking look with sleek dark gold heels, making a bold fashion statement on this unforgettable evening.

Her long hair was styled in a sophisticated half-updo, with soft waves cascading past her shoulders. To enhance her ensemble, she accessorized with striking silver earrings and multiple rings, all adorned with tasseled accents for a cohesive touch.

For makeup, Jolie opted for a classic and refined style. Her lashes were defined with mascara, paired with a subtle eyeshadow to enhance her eyes. A warm blush highlighted her cheekbones, giving her a radiant glow, while a nude glossy lip provided the perfect finishing touch.