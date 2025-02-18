“Grey Skin,” Angelina Jolie’s New Look Leaves Fans Concerned
Angelina Jolie attended this year's Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, accompanied by her teenage daughter Zahara, who showed unwavering support. The 49-year-old Maleficent actress shined on the red carpet, engaging with fellow stars such as Zendaya and Ashley Graham.
Nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role in Maria, Angelina Jolie captivated the audience in a stunning silver McQueen gown that elegantly embraced her figure. The dress featured delicate sheer cutouts and tasseled details along the hem, adding a distinctive flair. She completed the breathtaking look with sleek dark gold heels, making a bold fashion statement on this unforgettable evening.
Her long hair was styled in a sophisticated half-updo, with soft waves cascading past her shoulders. To enhance her ensemble, she accessorized with striking silver earrings and multiple rings, all adorned with tasseled accents for a cohesive touch.
For makeup, Jolie opted for a classic and refined style. Her lashes were defined with mascara, paired with a subtle eyeshadow to enhance her eyes. A warm blush highlighted her cheekbones, giving her a radiant glow, while a nude glossy lip provided the perfect finishing touch.
Fans were in awe of the star’s graceful appearance and timeless charm, flooding the comments with admiration. One person wrote, "Angelina looks like a classic, beautiful movie star," while another admirer stated, "Angelina is timeless." Someone else added, "Both mother and daughter look elegant and beautiful." The compliments kept coming, with one user praising, "They both look very nice. Angelina's skin is looking smooth and flawless, and whoever did her makeup needs to give us a tutorial. I also really like her dress and the way it moves. Beautiful."
However, not all reactions were positive. Some viewers felt the star's appearance was less flattering, with one commenting, "She is looking pretty weathered," while another remarked, "She looks like a wax figure... Not at all appealing." One person even observed, "Grey dress to match her grey skin! She used to have light in her eyes and vibrancy in her looks; very sad, she looks sad and unhappy and not well." Another critique stated, "That color washes her out." The criticism continued, with one user noting, "AJ has always looked older than she is. But she looks older here than my mother, in her 70s. Great skin, but old." A final suggestion read, "She could use a new haircut or color and a spray tan."
Angelina’s daughter, Zahara, made a striking impression in a sleeveless white gown with thick straps that gracefully draped over her shoulders. The dress featured intricate black tree branch embroidery on the right side, adding a unique and artistic touch. Keeping her accessories minimal, the 19-year-old allowed the gown to be the focal point of her look and styled her hair in an elegant updo. Upon their arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the star-studded event took place, the mother-daughter duo paused for a brief photo session on the red carpet.