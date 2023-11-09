Ageless Beauty: A 60-Year-Old TV Host Is One of the Sexiest Women in the World, According to People’s Votes

Xuxa Meneghel, 60, is a prominent Brazilian television host, singer and businesswoman. She gained widespread recognition for her role as the host of the children’s show “Xuxa Park”. Her inclusion as one of the sexiest women of all time in the poll highlights her enduring appeal and influence.

Xuxa Meneghel’s impact as the “Queen of Children” is evident not only in her versatile television career but also in her international recognition. Her shows, broadcast in multiple languages, allowed her to connect with a global audience, making her a beloved figure in many countries. Winning the Latin Grammy Award for Best Children’s Album twice further attests to her enduring influence and the quality of her work in the children’s entertainment genre.

Xuxa Meneghel was honored as one of the sexiest women in the world in 2023. Remarkably, at 60 years of age, the esteemed TV presenter secured the 22nd position among the top 100 women. This recognition marked her second consecutive year on the list, having claimed the 33rd spot in the previous year’s ranking. Impressively, Xuxa has been featured seven times on the list of the world’s sexiest women, a testament to her enduring allure and widespread admiration.

It’s exciting to see fan-driven polls like this one, where fans can express their admiration for their favorite celebrities. As the results are unveiled daily on the magazine’s Instagram account, people eagerly anticipate the rankings. With prominent figures such as Beyoncé securing the 13th position and Rihanna making her mark at 43rd, the list reflects the ongoing adoration for these globally renowned artists.