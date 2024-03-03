All Marvel Movies in Order, to Watch During a Film Binge Marathon

Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought us all sorts of visual entertainment. Over the years, the superheroes movie list got expanded to the level, that it’s sometimes rather confusing where to start and what order to follow! That’s why, we decided to list all Marvel Movies in chronological order. In this case, to help you follow the logical story from the beginning up to this day. Enjoy!

1. Captain America: The First Avenger

Release date: 2011

2011 Cast: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Hugo Weaving If you’re keen on seeing all Marvel movies in order, begin with Captain America: The First Avenger. It’s not the top Marvel movie, but it’s set way back during World War 2, in 1942. You’ll see Cap battling HYDRA and falling for Peggy Carter. Then, he gets frozen in ice, waking up in the present day to join the Avengers. This is where the whole story starts.

2. Captain Marvel

Release date: 2019

2019 Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law Captain Marvel is a Kree fighter from space who gets stuck in a big fight between her Kree group and the Skrulls from another planet. She’s living on Earth in 1995 and keeps remembering being a pilot named Carol Danvers. With Nick Fury’s support, Captain Marvel tries to figure out her past while using her amazing powers to stop the Skrulls from causing harm.

3. Iron Man

Release date: 2008

2008 Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Terrence Howard Tony Stark, a really rich guy and super smart inventor played by Robert Downey Jr., is testing weapons in another country when bad people snatch him. They want him to make a really dangerous weapon, but instead, he builds a cool suit of armor and defeats them. When he gets back to the USA, Stark improves the suit and fights against bad guys.

4. Iron Man 2

Release date: 2010

2010 Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Mickey Rourke, Gwyneth Paltrow Now that everyone knows he’s Iron Man, super-rich inventor Tony Stark is under a lot of pressure to give his technology to the military. But he’s worried about it getting into the wrong hands. With Pepper Potts, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, and «Rhodey» Rhodes, played by Don Cheadle, helping him, Tony has to make new friends and deal with a strong new enemy.

5. The Incredible Hulk

Release date: 2008

2008 Cast: Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth Meanwhile, Bruce Banner is on a quest to cure himself of a condition that turns him into a huge, angry, green creature whenever he gets upset. This happens in 2011. General Thaddeus «Thunderbolt» Ross is after Banner, so he sends soldier Emil Blonsky to capture him. But Blonsky can’t handle the Hulk, so he agrees to take a serum like Banner’s. Sadly, it drives him crazy. He turns into a monster called Abomination and starts causing chaos. Banner persuades Ross to let him stop Blonsky and save the day.

6. Thor

Release date: 2011

2011 Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins, Natalie Portman Also, in 2011, things were bustling in the MCU. Thor, the God of Thunder, gets kicked out of his home by his dad Odin, and realizes he can’t lift his beloved hammer anymore. He ends up on Earth and meets a scientist named Jane Foster, learning how to live as a regular person. Meanwhile, back in Asgard, Thor’s brother Loki, who’s the God of Mischief, discovers he’s adopted and isn’t happy about it. Eventually, Thor proves he’s good enough to use his hammer again and goes back to Asgard to stop Loki’s mischief. Sadly, he thinks Loki dies in the process.

7. The Avengers

Release date: 2012

2012 Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson Thor’s bad brother, Loki, gets hold of a super-powerful cube called the Tesseract. This worries Nick Fury, who oversees S.H.I.E.L.D. He gathers up a team of superheroes to stop Loki and protect Earth. This team includes Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, the Black Widow, and Hawkeye. They’re like Fury’s dream team against evil.

8. Thor: The Dark World

Release date: 2013

2013 Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston A long time ago, the gods of Asgard battled against a wicked group called the Dark Elves and beat them. They stopped the survivors and hid their most powerful weapon, called the Aether, in a secret place. Many years later, Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, discovers the Aether and becomes its host. This makes Thor take her to Asgard before the Dark Elf Malekith, played by Christopher Eccleston, can catch her. Malekith wants to use the Aether to destroy all the realms, including Earth.

9. Iron Man 3

Release date: 2013

2013 Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Guy Pearce, Gwyneth Paltrow Ever since he saved New York, Tony Stark can’t stop worrying and can’t sleep. Now, he’s even more reliant on his Iron Man suits. This affects everything, even his relationship with Pepper. When a really bad guy called the Mandarin, played by Ben Kingsley, destroys his life, Tony has to trust his instincts and smarts to get back at him and keep his loved ones safe.

10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Release date: 2014

2014 Cast: Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson Following the big events in New York alongside his fellow Avengers, Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, settles in the nation’s capital and tries to get used to modern life. When a friend from S.H.I.E.L.D. is attacked, Rogers gets caught up in a tricky situation that puts the whole world in danger. With the help of the Black Widow and a new friend, the Falcon, Rogers works hard to uncover a big secret plan. But they face a surprising enemy along the way.

11. Guardians of the Galaxy

Release date: 2014

2014 Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Lee Pace In the same year, Star-Lord is traveling across the galaxy with a powerful Infinity Stone he took. But then, Thanos’s daughter Gamora, along with bounty hunters Rocket and Groot, attack him because they want the stone too. They all end up in prison together, where they meet Drax. Surprisingly, they become friends and break out. They decide to sell the stone to stop the bad guy Ronan from destroying Xandar with it. Things don’t go as planned, and they end up in a big fight with Ronan. But in the end, an odd dance-off helps them win, and they become the Guardians of the Galaxy.

12. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2

Release date: 2017

2017 Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Kurt Russell Just when the Guardians of the Galaxy beat Ronan, they meet another big villain in the same year, and this time it’s got some family drama. Star Lord’s long-lost but super-powerful dad, Ego, shows up and wants to train him. But it turns out Ego is actually a dangerous killer. The Guardians have to stop him, but it’s really tough. On the bright side, they make a new friend named Mantis who can feel emotions.

13. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Release date: 2015

2015 Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth When Tony Stark restarts a program meant for peace, it all goes wrong. This leads him, Thor, the Incredible Hulk, and the rest of the Avengers to come back together. The Earth’s future is in danger because they have to fight Ultron, a scary robot set on wiping out humanity. During their mission, they meet two new and strong people, Pietro and Wanda Maximoff.

14. Ant-Man

Release date: 2015

2015 Cast: Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly Dr. Hank Pym loses control of his company to his former student Darren Cross. So, Pym asks Scott Lang, a thief just out of jail, for help. Lang becomes Ant-Man, trained by Pym. He gets a suit that lets him shrink, become super strong, and control ants. Now, the tiny hero must stop Cross, who’s also called Yellowjacket, from using the same tech for bad things.

15. Captain America: Civil War

Release date: 2016

2016 Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson There’s a lot of pressure from politicians to make the Avengers take responsibility for the damage they cause while saving people. This divides the team. Captain America thinks superheroes should keep doing their thing without government control. But Iron Man disagrees. He thinks there should be rules. As the argument gets worse, Black Widow and Hawkeye have to choose a side.

16. Black Widow

Release date: 2021

2021 Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour Later in the year, Natasha is running away because she broke the Sokovia Accords. She discovers that the Red Room, the group that made her into a Black Widow, is still active. With a cure for the Black Widow mind-control and her old fake family, Natasha goes after the Red Room’s leader, Dreykov. He’s turned his daughter into a super soldier named Taskmaster. Natasha and her team use the cure to save her and the other Black Widows. They plan to rescue the rest of them from around the world.

17. Black Panther

Release date: 2018

2018 Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o Following his father’s death, T’Challa goes back to Wakanda, his home in Africa, to become king. But then a strong enemy shows up, putting T’Challa’s skills as king and as Black Panther to the test. He gets caught up in a big fight that threatens Wakanda and the whole world. With betrayal and danger all around, T’Challa has to gather his friends and use all of Black Panther’s power to win and keep his people safe.

18. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Release date: 2017

2017 Cast: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr. After working with Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, also known as Spider-Man, returns to his old neighborhood. He finds out that a guy named Adrian Toomes is selling weapons made from alien stuff. Peter tries to stop him but gets into trouble and needs Iron Man’s help. Iron Man takes away the suit he made for Peter because he thinks Peter is being too risky. Peter tries to go back to normal life and asks his crush, Liz, to the prom. But then he learns that Liz’s dad is Toomes. It’s awkward. Peter realizes Toomes plans to steal a plane full of alien weapons, so he ditches his prom date to stop him.

19. Doctor Strange

Release date: 2016

2016 Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams Dr. Stephen Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, has a big change in his life after a car crash leaves him unable to use his hands. Normal medicine doesn’t help, so he searches for a cure and finds a mysterious group. He discovers they’re fighting against hidden evil forces trying to ruin everything. Soon, Strange has to decide: keep his fancy life or give it up to protect the world as the most powerful sorcerer.

20. Thor: Ragnarok

Release date: 2017

2017 Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization.

21. Ant-Man and the Wasp

Release date: 2018

2018 Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña Scott Lang is dealing with what happened because of his decisions as a superhero and a dad. Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym ask him to become Ant-Man again and team up with the Wasp. They have to hurry to complete their mission, which brings up old secrets. They end up in a huge fight against a strong new enemy.

22. Avengers: Infinity War

Release date: 2018

2018 Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans Thanos, who already has the Power Stone, destroys the Asgardian ship and takes the Space Stone, killing Loki for real. Then he sends his adopted children to Earth to find the Mind and Time Stones while he searches for the Reality and Soul Stones. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other superhero in the MCU try to stop Thanos from getting all the Infinity Stones. But he gets them one by one. The movie ends with him snapping his fingers and wiping out half of the universe. Not good.

23. Avengers: Endgame

Release date: 2019

2019 Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans Five years later, the world is still trying to get used to life after losing so much. Ant-Man comes back from the Quantum Realm with an idea to bring everyone back. With Tony and smart Hulk’s help, they figure out how to time travel. They, along with the other heroes, go back to different times to find the Infinity Stones before Thanos. When they return (except for Black Widow who’s sadly killed), they use the stones to bring everyone back. But Thanos is back too, and ALL the Avengers have to team up to stop him. Iron Man saves the day by snapping his fingers, but he dies doing it.

24. Spider-Man: Far from Home

Release date: 2019

2019 Cast: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal Peter Parker’s peaceful vacation in Europe suddenly changes when Nick Fury appears in his hotel room and asks for his help on a mission. Four huge elemental creatures, each symbolizing Earth, air, water, and fire, come through a tear in the universe, putting the world in danger. Peter puts on his Spider-Man suit to assist Fury and another hero, Mysterio, in stopping the evil creatures from causing chaos across the continent.

25. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

26. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Release date: 2021

2021 Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch In Spider-Man’s movie history, his secret identity is revealed for the first time. This causes problems because it mixes up his superhero job with his regular life and makes his loved ones unsafe. He asks Doctor Strange to help him fix it, but the spell goes wrong and lets out really strong villains from other universes. Now, Peter faces his hardest challenge ever, one that will change not just his future but the whole Multiverse forever.

27. Eternals

Release date: 2021

2021 Cast: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie In Marvel Studios’ Eternals, there’s a cool new group of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’re ancient aliens who’ve been hiding on Earth for ages. After the stuff that happened in Avengers: Endgame, they have to come together again to fight against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants, because of a sad event that brings them out of hiding.

28. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

29. Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: 2022

2022 Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale Thor: Love and Thunder follows Thor on a new journey to find inner peace. But his plans change when a dangerous enemy, Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, threatens the gods’ existence. Thor teams up with King Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, Korg, played by Taika Waititi, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who unexpectedly wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a challenging adventure through space to stop the God Butcher’s revenge and save the day.

30. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release date: 2022

2022 Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU explores the Multiverse in a big way. Doctor Strange goes on a journey into strange places with old and new magical friends. They venture into weird and risky alternate realities to face a new mysterious enemy.

31. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release date: 2023

2023 Cast: Chris Pratt, Chukwudi Iwuji, Bradley Cooper The Guardians come back for a third time, and it seems it might be their last adventure together. They face an emotional battle against Rocket’s creator and torturer, The High Evolutionary. Chukwudi Iwuji’s villain stops at nothing to create what he thinks is a perfect world. We see Rocket’s past as he fights for survival. Quill is still struggling with the loss of Gamora, but the Guardians fight to save Rocket’s life and get help from another version of Gamora. The High Evolutionary threatens to destroy his creation, the Sovereign if they don’t help capture Rocket. Ayesha has her son Adam Warlock join the fight. In the end, the Guardians win, but they decide to go their separate ways, leaving Rocket in charge of the new Guardians.

32. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Release date: 2023

2023 Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors Superheroes Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne are back as Ant-Man and the Wasp. They team up with Hope’s parents, Janet van Dyne and Hank Pym, and Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang. The family explores the Quantum Realm, meets new creatures, and goes on an adventure that challenges them like never before.

33. The Marvels

Release date: 2023

2023 Cast: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris To finish up the list of all marvel movies in order, it’s important to mention The Marvels! Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, has regained her true self and confronted the Supreme Intelligence, the Kree leader. This leads to her taking responsibility for the unstable universe. During her missions, she encounters a wormhole where her powers merge with those of a big fan, Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel. Additionally, her powers also merge with her estranged niece, S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.