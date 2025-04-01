Ancient Beaches Found on Mars Reveal a Shocking Discovery

According to Dr. Benjamin Cardenas, an assistant professor of geology at Penn State, this new evidence strongly supports the existence of ancient seas or large lakes on Mars.

“We’re finding places on Mars that used to look like ancient beaches and ancient river deltas,” shared the professor. They also found signs of wind, waves, and plenty of sand, almost like the remains of an old beach you'd visit on vacation.

Cardenas explained that finding signs of water on Mars is vital for understanding whether life could have ever developed there, “When we look back at where the earliest life on Earth developed, it was in the interaction between oceans and land, so this is painting a picture of ancient habitable environments, capable of harboring conditions friendly toward microbial life.”