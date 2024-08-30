Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shows Off Dance Moves, but People Spot One Thing

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the 19-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt , recently showed off her dance moves. Zahara captivated people with her impressive dance skills while strolling with other girls in a video, and many noticed the same thing.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt is a college junior at Spelman College in Atlanta . She joined her Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority sisters for a lively strolling routine, a tradition from the early 1900s. Dressed in shades of green, she confidently rocked a tank top, denim shorts, and sneakers.

Zahara's performance with the other girls was shared in a now-viral TikTok . The video captured her fluid movements and infectious energy while grooving to the beats of Back Outside by Anycia and Latto.

Thousands of people cheered on for Zahara and noticed her growing confidence. "Ok, it’s a Jolie thing cus she’s movinggg and looks so pretty," shared a person. "The confidence and black girl excellence that she is developing is soooo beautiful to witness. I remember seeing videos of her from the past, and she looked so shy and sweet," added another.

Many also praised Angelina for her spot-on parenting, "I’m so happy her mom gave her freedom to choose the black experience and be in black spaces. A lot of adoptive parents don’t realize how important that is for their kids."