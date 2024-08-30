Michael Jackson’s Son “Blanket” Adopts a Different Name and Embraces a New Identity

Prince Michael Jackson II, Michael Jackson’s youngest child, was widely known by the nickname “Blanket” for many years. Born in 2002 via surrogate, he acquired this nickname because his father often covered him with a blanket to protect his identity and maintain privacy.

By 2015, Prince Michael Jackson II made a significant decision to leave the “Blanket” nickname behind, choosing instead to be known as “Bigi” Jackson. This change marked a new chapter in his life, reflecting his desire to distance himself from the legacy of his childhood nickname.

Despite being the son of one of the most iconic figures in music history, Bigi has shown little interest in pursuing a career in music. Instead, he has found his passion in environmental activism, particularly focusing on the urgent issue of climate change. In a 2021 interview, Bigi spoke about his commitment to raising awareness about climate change, emphasizing the importance of contributing positively to the world. He shared his admiration for the history and creativity of his father’s work but made it clear that his own goal is to make a meaningful impact on the environment. “That’s what each of us wants to do,” he stated, “make some things that people hopefully enjoy but also that benefit their lives.”



Following Michael Jackson’s death in 2009, Bigi, along with his siblings Prince Michael Jackson I and Paris Jackson, was raised by their grandmother, Katherine Jackson. Today, Bigi lives independently in a California mansion.

Public reaction to Bigi’s name change and his dedication to climate activism has been overwhelmingly positive. Many have praised his resilience in coping with his father’s loss and his commitment to making a difference in the world. Supporters admire his choice to focus on climate change and have wished him success in his endeavors.

Though he acknowledges that he doesn’t share his father’s talents for singing or dancing, Bigi is determined to make a difference in his own way. As he continues to carve out his own path, he remains dedicated to stepping out of his father’s shadow and making a meaningful impact on the world.