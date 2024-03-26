Angelina Jolie Is Not Happy as Shiloh Decides to Move to Her Father

Recent reports have revealed a significant decision made by Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, shedding light on the intricate relationships within the Jolie-Pitt family.

I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example. 𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has made a tough choice: she’s leaving her mom Angelina Jolie’s home to move in with her dad Brad Pitt in his fancy mansion until she turns 18, according to the latest news.

But it’s not easy for Angelina to hear. She’s upset that Shiloh wants to live with Brad, especially after the troubles they’ve had.

Even though her other siblings might not feel the same way about Brad, Shiloh has a special bond with her dad, a source told.