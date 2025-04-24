She Found Love Again at 59—Elizabeth Hurley’s New Romance Stuns Fans
The news of a new star romance shocked fans last Sunday, when a picture of the couple was shared on social media. They look to be in total harmony, wearing matching country outfits. Still, it was a surprise for most of us to see the British actress alongside the American country singer.
59-year-old British actress, Elizabeth Hurley, posted the picture on her official Instagram account, confirming her new relationship with 63-year-old country singer, Billy Ray Cyrus. Hurley didn't make any extra comments in the post, just wrote "Happy Easter ♥️," but the picture speaks for itself.
It is not clear when the couple started dating, but they have known each other for several years, having both starred in 2022's Christmas in Paradise.
Hurley, who looks stunning in her latest pictures, has been quite private about her love life in recent years. She was, of course, the long-term girlfriend of Hugh Grant until they split in 2000. Then she had a brief relationship with American businessman Steve Bing, which resulted in the birth of Hurley's only child, Damian.
She married Indian businessman Arun Nayar in 2007, but their marriage ended after four years. Hurley had her last high-profile relationship with Australian cricketer Shane Warne, they broke up in 2013.
Billy Ray Cyrus had a much more tumultuous personal life.
He was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 until they divorced in 1991. In the following year, he became the father of two children from two different women. He married Leticia 'Tish' Finley in 1993 and divorced in 2022.
Cyrus married Australian singer Firerose in 2023, but their relationship ended last year following a bitter and dramatic break-up, during which each accused the other of toxic relationships.
Reactions on social media were mixed; most of them were surprised to see the new couple. American actress Melissa Gilbert just wrote, "Wait...what?" as a comment next to their picture. While another user was shocked as well, "How many of us were all like WAIT WHAT when we opened the app and saw this?! Did not see this one coming."
But the picture received supporting comments as well, like this one, "Well, that's adorable," while top model Heidi Klum posted lots of hearts to the news. And Hurley's only son, Damian, seems to approve of their love as well after adding a heart and clapping emoji as a comment to the post.
