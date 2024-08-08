Johnny Depp’s New Romance at 61 with 28-Year-Old Model Sparks Debate

Johnny Depp, the 61-year-old actor famous for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean, has recently made headlines with a new romantic interest. Following his turbulent divorce from actress Amber Heard, Depp has started dating a 28-year-old model. Here’s what we know about their relationship so far.

A new beginning

MediaPunch / face to face / 0000554 / Reporter Patience 16 hours ago She's pretty. I hope he treats her right. I liked him when he was in Donny Brasco... But he has completely changed. - - Reply

This appears to be Depp’s first significant relationship since his divorce from Heard. He had a brief encounter with Joelle Rich, a lawyer, but after they split in November 2022, Depp’s romantic life has been private and enigmatic.

The pair were first seen together in 2021.

Yulia Vlasova, a model and beautician, met Depp in August 2021 during the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Recently, the two were seen together at the London Heliport, sparking interest in their relationship. Vlasova further fueled the speculation by posting photos from a private jet and hinting at a possible engagement with a ring emoji on her Instagram Story.

However, insiders have confirmed that they are not engaged. While fans are pleased to see Johnny in a new relationship, some are uncertain about the 33-year age difference between the two and the fact that Depp’s daughter, Lily-Ros, is closer in age to Yulia.

Depp and Vlasova are maintaining a “casual” relationship. Although they spend time together occasionally, they have not defined themselves as “boyfriend and girlfriend.” According to the source, “He’s focused on moving forward and staying busy.”

Hahn-Nebinger-Orban / ABACA / EAST NEWS

Johnny Depp’s life has been full of highs and lows, both in his personal relationships and professional career. For instance, the well-known actor lost $650 million over just 13 years.