“She Is Trolling Her Son’s Wife,” Victoria Beckham Wears the Same Look as Her Daughter-in-Law

The celebration was small and personal, and Victoria shared her thanks on Instagram, giving a sweet shoutout to her family and friends. "Thank you for making my birthday so special 🎂✨🎈My family and my friends, I love you all so much xxxxx," she wrote.

She posted moments from the day—a peaceful yacht ride and a cozy dinner. David, along with Romeo and Harper, were there too, showing just how close the Beckham family is.