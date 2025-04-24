“She Is Trolling Her Son’s Wife,” Victoria Beckham Wears the Same Look as Her Daughter-in-Law
Victoria Beckham marked her 51st birthday with a stylish nod to her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, by donning a look Nicola had previously worn at the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola, in February 2024.
The celebration was small and personal, and Victoria shared her thanks on Instagram, giving a sweet shoutout to her family and friends. "Thank you for making my birthday so special 🎂✨🎈My family and my friends, I love you all so much xxxxx," she wrote.
She posted moments from the day—a peaceful yacht ride and a cozy dinner. David, along with Romeo and Harper, were there too, showing just how close the Beckham family is.
Victoria wore a stunning white corset ensemble from her own fashion line. The look paired a structured bustier with sharp, tailored pants—a perfect blend of classic elegance and modern edge, just like Victoria’s signature style.
At the same time, fans flooded Victoria’s posts with birthday love and admiration. “She gets younger!” “Beautiful family,” and “She's turning 25?” were just a few of the many heartfelt messages.
Others chimed in with sweet sentiments like “Happy Birthday, gorgeous 🎂” and “Incredible family😍😍😍 Happy Birthday🎂.” One fan even pointed out just how much Victoria and Harper look alike.
Victoria also received warm birthday wishes from her former Spice Girls bandmates, Geri Halliwell Horner and Melanie “Mel B” Brown.
Nicola Peltz Beckham refers to her mother-in-law as a “genius” when it comes to fashion and never misses a chance to praise Victoria’s designs. They share a love for style, and Nicola is regularly seen wearing pieces from Victoria’s collection.
Victoria keeps turning heads—whether it’s through her sleek fashion sense or the way she shows up for her family. Her birthday is a nice reminder of the style and grace she brings to everything she does.