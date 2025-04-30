I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
“Ayeee, I Missed Rob,” Fans Are Excited to Finally See Rob Kardashian in New Rare Family Photo
Rob Kardashian is a member of one of the most famous celebrity families, but he avoids the spotlight and hardly ever appears alongside his sisters or mother. No wonder his latest photo with them, which was shared by Kim Kardashian, got lots of reactions from people.
A rare occasion
The only boy in the Kardashian family, 38-year-old Rob Kardashian, joined his famous family to celebrate the holiday at the home of his mother, Kris Jenner, in Palm Springs, California. He was accompanied by his 8-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, 36.
Kim Kardashian’s three younger children with ex-husband Kanye West — 9-year-old Saint West, 7-year-old Chicago West, and 5-year-old Psalm West also appeared in the photo, along with Khloé Kardashian’s children with Tristan Thompson, 7-year-old True, and 2-year-old Tatum.
Family celebration
According to other photos, Kim Kardashian organized a wholesome party for her kids and other family members. The family gathering looked like a great holiday break, with loved ones in matching pajamas while indulging in fun activities and taking in all the gorgeous themed decor.
Rob’s struggles
“My brother loves to be a little elusive,” said his sister, Khloé, in her podcast. “I call him the Wizard from The Wizard of Oz, ’cause he likes to be behind the curtain. We all live in the same gated area, so he lives right next door to me.”
Khloé feels the closest to her brother, as she revealed in an interview, “I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much. I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn’t fit in, or is being judged about his appearance.
I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie. And I just feel like we are each other’s protectors. I love him so much. It’s just innate.”
Fans were happy to see Rob
The latest family picture was shared by Kim, whose post was flooded by supportive comments on Rob’s rare appearance. One user wrote, “Ayeee, I missed Rob! I hope he’s doing amazing”, and most comments also added heart and smiling emojis.
While another comment showed how Rob is the favorite of the family for many people, “Everyone looks great, but the best-looking person in the photo is Rob, just to see him smiling best. He has the best accessory, that smile.”
Rob used to star alongside his mom Kris and sisters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He’s stayed mostly out of the spotlight for the past eight years and hasn’t joined the cast of their new show, The Kardashians.
Not all of Kim Kardashian’s recent family posts were liked so much by fans, though, as you can read in the “So Inappropriate”, Kim Kardashian’s 11-Year-Old Daughter’s Dance Video Sparks Controversy article.