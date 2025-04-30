“Ayeee, I Missed Rob,” Fans Are Excited to Finally See Rob Kardashian in New Rare Family Photo

“My brother loves to be a little elusive,” said his sister, Khloé, in her podcast. “I call him the Wizard from The Wizard of Oz, ’cause he likes to be behind the curtain. We all live in the same gated area, so he lives right next door to me.”

Khloé feels the closest to her brother, as she revealed in an interview, “I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much. I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn’t fit in, or is being judged about his appearance.

I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie. And I just feel like we are each other’s protectors. I love him so much. It’s just innate.”