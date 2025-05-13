Ben Affleck Gets Honest About Strict Parenting Style With Son And Fun Competition With Daughter

The father of three, Violet (19), Fin (16), and Samuel (13), whom he shares with his first ex-wife Jennifer Garner, revealed that he is in a Spanish language competition with his oldest daughter.

“My daughter is a student of Spanish and often competes with me. She’ll tell me hers is better than mine, and I’m glad I had the chance to be on national television and just claim victory,” The 52-year-old dad joked while being interviewed on the Today show.

He said that he learnt the language when he was young. He studied Spanish at the University of Vermont, while his daughter, Violet, is currently a freshman at Yale University.