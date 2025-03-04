“Best Dressed” Halle Berry’s Shattered Glass Dress at the Oscars Takes the Internet by Storm
Halle Berry stole the spotlight at the 97th Academy Awards, dazzling in a custom Christian Siriano gown that left fans and fashion critics in awe. As a past Oscar winner, Berry returned to the prestigious event as a presenter, but it was her showstopping look that had everyone talking. With a sleek bob and a dress that shimmered like shattered glass, she once again proved why she remains a red carpet icon.
Berry’s strapless, body-hugging gown was a true work of art, featuring sheer panels running down her legs and a short, flowing train. The mirrored embellishments reflected the light beautifully, creating a striking effect as she walked the red carpet.
The intricate design wasn’t just visually stunning—it was also a feat of craftsmanship, with Siriano later revealing that the gown was adorned with 7,000 beads. “I have wanted to dress this woman for the #Oscars my entire career!” the designer gushed on social media, celebrating the dream-come-true moment.
Social media exploded with praise after admiring the flawless look. Fans were quick to crown her the "Best-dressed" star of the night, with comments pouring in like, “She’s ageless, her gown is gorgeous,” also “Halle always looks great on the red carpet—no one does it better than her,” and "Best dressed! Even beat Demi, which was hard to do."
Others marveled at how youthful she looked, with one comment exclaiming, “She looks like she’s in her 30s!!!” The overwhelming consensus was clear—Berry had once again delivered an unforgettable fashion moment.
From her sculpted silhouette to her sleek, flipped-out bob, every detail of Berry’s look was a masterclass in elegance and sophistication. As the Oscars wrapped up, one thing was clear—Halle Berry wasn’t just a presenter; she was a showstopper, once again securing her place as one of the night’s best-dressed stars.
