“Best Dressed” Halle Berry’s Shattered Glass Dress at the Oscars Takes the Internet by Storm

Berry’s strapless, body-hugging gown was a true work of art, featuring sheer panels running down her legs and a short, flowing train. The mirrored embellishments reflected the light beautifully, creating a striking effect as she walked the red carpet.

The intricate design wasn’t just visually stunning—it was also a feat of craftsmanship, with Siriano later revealing that the gown was adorned with 7,000 beads. “I have wanted to dress this woman for the #Oscars my entire career!” the designer gushed on social media, celebrating the dream-come-true moment.