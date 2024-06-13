Blake Lively’s Daughters Make Rare Public Appearance — People Are Noticing the Same Thing

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters stole the show at a concert. Fans couldn’t stop talking about a detail they noticed about the girls, who rarely appear in public with their mom.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters made a rare public appearance, joining their mother at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Madrid on May 29. Videos shared on social media captured the family enjoying the concert from the VIP section, where fans couldn’t help but notice the girls’ striking resemblance to their famous mother.

Lively went for a laid-back but trendy vibe during the outing, sporting a neat white button-up shirt paired with denim shorts and stylish gold hoop earrings. Her blonde hair was styled in a loose, pretty down-do, adorned with clips that added a touch of flair with a side part. The mother and daughters appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the performance, engaging in socializing and exchanging bracelets. Videos capturing their outing have been widely circulated on social media platforms.

However, fans were quick to notice the strong resemblance between Lively and her daughters, flooding social media with comments. Admirers gushed over the girls, saying things like, “They have their momma’s face. So cute,” “Blake with her minis,” or “Blake’s babies look like their mama, and I’m sure they’re kind too!!” someone else wrote. On the contrary, another fan noticed a resemblance to her husband, writing, “They look so much like Ryan.”

Now, people are buzzing with speculation about whether Swift has revealed the name of Lively and Reynolds’ fourth child in her latest album. This is because Swift often includes their kids’ names in her songs. Reynolds humorously addressed the speculation, saying, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be.”