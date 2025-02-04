Boy Who Went Missing at 6 Y.O. Found 73 Years Later Thanks to His Niece

A remarkable family reunion has taken place after a six-year-old boy who vanished over 70 years ago was found alive. Luis Armando Albino, now 79, was recently reunited with his family, bringing closure to a decades-old mystery.

When he was 6-years-old, Luis had disappeared from a park in West Oakland, California, on February 21, 1951. Though the case remained unsolved for years, his devoted niece, Alida Alequin, never stopped searching. Her persistence led to an incredible discovery—Luis had been living in New York City, where he had been raised by a couple who provided him with a fulfilling life.

Determined to find answers, Alida took an online DNA test in 2020. The results revealed a connection to Luis revealing a 22% match, though he was initially unaware of his true origins. With the help of her daughters, extensive research, and collaboration with authorities, she finally located her uncle in 2024.

The emotional reunion took place, when Luis met his older brother, Roger, after more than seven decades apart. Luis went on to lead a meaningful life, serving as a firefighter among other things. Now a grandfather, he has reconnected with his true family, embracing a past he never knew.

Alida described the heartfelt moment when she met her uncle, recalling how he hugged her tightly and told her, "Thank you for finding me." When Luis and Roger reunited, they embraced warmly and shared stories, cherishing the time they had left together. Roger passed away shortly after, but his family takes comfort in knowing he found peace, reunited with his long-lost brother. While some questions remain about Luis’ past, his return to his family has been a source of immense joy. The FBI has officially closed the missing person case, and Luis' story stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, love, and the unbreakable bonds of family.