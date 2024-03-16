Bradley Cooper Reveals Daughter Invades His Privacy on the Toilet, Admits He Struggled to Love Her

Bradley Cooper is baring it all out! In an interview, the famous actor talked about his special relationship with his 6-year-old daughter and revealed some details that made some people raise their eyebrows. One of them included him sharing the bathroom with her at the same time.

Dax and Bradley talked about their lives as fathers.

In parenting, every family has its unique dynamics and quirks. On Dax Shepherd’s popular podcast, he and Bradley engaged in a lighthearted yet revealing discussion about their unique fatherhood experiences. Their conversation peeled back the curtain on their private lives and caused quite a stir on the internet. Dax, an actor, and Kristen Bell’s husband, shared an amusing aspect of his life at home. He described how his daughters habitually stroll into the bathroom for a chat. Sometimes also while he’s in the midst of him using the toilet. They would stand a foot away from him, not bothered by the smell, he explained.

Bradley revealed he also experiences the same.

Bradley Cooper echoed Dax’s experiences but with a twist unique to his urban dwelling. He shared that his home in New York lacks the traditional separation of rooms. Instead, it features an open-plan design where the bedroom, bathroom, and living area coexist without barriers. Due to this, his privacy is a concept that’s as open as his floor plan. His 6-year-old daughter who lives with him is unfazed by this. She often engages in conversations with him, and they don’t mind sharing the bathroom. They chat when he’s on the toilet, and she’s in the bathtub, the actor confessed. Both actors bonded on the fact that they let their daughters watch them poop.

Bradley added that his upbringing was really different, but he didn’t mind being naked around his dad.

Shepard brought up an intriguing point about whether our comfort with certain things, like not minding nudity, is something we’re born with or if it’s learned from our environment. He finds it surprising that some people, including kids, are completely okay with it. The conversation took a turn towards reflection when Bradley contrasted his current open lifestyle with his more conservative upbringing. He mused over the fact that he never witnessed such openness in his own childhood. He noted that he never saw his dad on the toilet until he got sick.

Shepherd says his family rarely puts on clothes at home.

Shepard, on the other hand, mentioned that in his home, they have a very open attitude towards nudity. He describes it as «Swedish style,» which means being unclothed is normal for them. Cooper agreed, saying he had a similar experience with his dad, who was always comfortable being naked and even took showers with him. Shepard noted that Cooper seems very at ease with being naked, to which Cooper agreed without hesitation, affirming that he’s indeed comfortable with it.

Bradley admitted he struggled to love his daughter initially.

Bradley confessed to his initial uncertainty regarding his feelings for his newborn daughter. He confessed that before the arrival of his daughter with his former partner Irina Shayk in 2017, he struggled to relate to the common parental sentiment of being willing to sacrifice one’s life for their child. He candidly admitted that for the first eight months, he questioned whether he really loved her. But he says it all changed when he watched her grow, and he cherished the responsibility of caring for her. However, he pondered whether he would risk his life for her if faced with danger. It was only after a sudden shift in his emotions and outlook that he became certain of his willingness to do anything for her.



