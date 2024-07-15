Breaking News: Shannen Doherty Dead at 53 — Read the Heartbreaking Statement

The world is grieving the loss of Shannen Doherty, who passed away after her brave fight against cancer. Her former co-stars are sharing heartfelt tributes, remembering her with love and deep emotion.

Shannen Doherty, famous for her performances in the hit shows Beverly Hills, 90210 and the supernatural drama Charmed, passed away at the age of 53 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After the diagnosis, she announced she was in remission in 2017. However, by 2019, the cancer had returned and metastasized. Despite her illness, she continued to work, taking roles in TV movies. She also hosted a well-known podcast, “Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty,” where she discussed her career and openly shared how breast cancer had affected her life.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress, Shannen Doherty,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement. “On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

A while ago, the beloved star said in an interview: “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she said. “I’m just not — I’m not done.” Despite her illness, Doherty was determined to keep working. In a poignant 2023 interview, she expressed her love for life, her gratitude for the time spent with her dearest, and her hopeful outlook on the future. “I know it sounds cheesy and crazy, but you’re just more aware of everything, and you feel so blessed. We’re the people who want to work the most, because we’re just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here.”

Tributes flooded social media, including heartfelt messages from Doherty’s friends and former co-stars from her roles as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Prue Halliwell on Charmed. Jason Priestley, who played Doherty’s on-screen twin brother Brandon Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, shared a nostalgic photo on Instagram of the two from the show, expressing that he is “shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen.”