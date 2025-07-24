Brendan Fraser’s Grown Sons Broke the Internet: “Genetics Are Crazy”
In recent years, Brendan Fraser has made an inspiring comeback to the spotlight — but now, his grown sons are stealing some of that spotlight for themselves.
Their first noticeable appearance happened in 2023.
The actor arrived at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, accompanied by his sons Holden Fletcher Fraser (20) and Leland Francis Fraser (18), as well as his girlfriend Jeanne Moore. It was one of the first times the Fraser boys were seen in such a major public setting — and fans took notice.
But the spotlight didn’t end there. In 2025, Holden Fraser hit the runway as a model during Todd Snyder’s Fall show at New York Fashion Week, while Brendan proudly cheered from the front row. The presentation, inspired by “1980s Parisian undergrads” and “businessmen ducking into Le Voltaire for dinner,” marked a stylish bonding moment between the Oscar-winner and his son.
“It was really hard to find him because he’s in a room of exceedingly handsome guys,” Brendan joked to WWD, referring to his son Holden backstage.
It’s clear the Fraser family has not only talent and charm—but a double dose of striking genes.
“You Look Amazing,” Brendan Fraser Wows Fans With New Look While Stepping Out With His Girlfriend