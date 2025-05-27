“You Look Amazing,” Brendan Fraser Wows Fans With New Look While Stepping Out With His Girlfriend
Brendan Fraser turned heads as he showed off his noticeably slimmer frame at the Skin Cancer Foundation’s 2025 Champions For Change Gala in New York.
The 56-year-old Oscar winner looked effortlessly dashing in a tailored suit, paired with a crisp button-up shirt and black dress shoes. And by his side? His stunning girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, who exuded pure elegance in a low-cut silk gown adorned with soft pink florals. Jeanne, a celebrity makeup artist to stars like Paula Abdul and Marie Osmond, lit up the red carpet with Brendan.
Inside the star-studded gala, the couple mingled with acting icons including Uma Thurman and Diane Lane—proving once again that Brendan is back in the Hollywood spotlight in full force.
Fans will be seeing even more of Brendan and Jeanne together—on-screen this time! The couple are voicing characters in Breaking Bear, a new adult animated TV series. The show also brings Brendan back together with Sarah Michelle Gellar, his co-star and love interest from the 2007 crime drama The Air I Breathe.
Adding to the excitement, Elizabeth Hurley, 59, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a bunch of fun snaps from the Breaking Bear cast, featuring Brendan, Sarah, Josh Gad, and Annie Murphy. She shared a heartfelt selfie with Brendan and couldn’t hide her joy:
“Reunited! 25 years on, my beloved co-star of Bedazzled — the heavenly Brendan Fraser — and I are finally back on screen together ♥️ Bliss ♥️ Breaking Bear is a deranged new animated show coming next year ♥️♥️”
2006 ☝️
2022☝️
Now☝️
It’s a powerful moment for fans who’ve followed Brendan’s long and sometimes difficult journey back to Hollywood. After facing years of personal struggles—including health issues, injuries from performing stunts, and stepping away from the spotlight—Brendan’s appearance had changed. Of course, fans were thrilled.
In the comments, they couldn’t stop raving about Brendan’s charm and transformation:
- “You look amazing.”
- “I loved you 2 in Bedazzled!! Couldn’t imagine anyone else.”
- “Seeing Brendan will ALWAYS make me smile ❤️”
- “So glad Brendan is doing so well, he deserves the best!”
- “He’s looking more good each time I see a new photo of him!!!!”
- “Brendan Fraser has lost a lot of weight.”
- “Bedazzled was a brilliant comedy!”
And Brendan’s not the only beloved star making a comeback. Cameron Diaz has also returned to Hollywood after a long break, and fans couldn’t be happier.
