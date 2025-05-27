“You Look Amazing,” Brendan Fraser Wows Fans With New Look While Stepping Out With His Girlfriend

Fans will be seeing even more of Brendan and Jeanne together—on-screen this time! The couple are voicing characters in Breaking Bear, a new adult animated TV series. The show also brings Brendan back together with Sarah Michelle Gellar, his co-star and love interest from the 2007 crime drama The Air I Breathe.

Adding to the excitement, Elizabeth Hurley, 59, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a bunch of fun snaps from the Breaking Bear cast, featuring Brendan, Sarah, Josh Gad, and Annie Murphy. She shared a heartfelt selfie with Brendan and couldn’t hide her joy:

“Reunited! 25 years on, my beloved co-star of Bedazzled — the heavenly Brendan Fraser — and I are finally back on screen together ♥️ Bliss ♥️ Breaking Bear is a deranged new animated show coming next year ♥️♥️”