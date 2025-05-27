Cameron Diaz Returns After a Decade, and One New Feature Has the Internet Buzzing
After a decade away from the spotlight, Cameron Diaz (52) is making her comeback—and fans couldn’t be more excited to see her again!
Cameron Diaz is back—and she found the perfect reason to return!
Her new Netflix film marks her return to acting after a decade, with Jamie Foxx playing a big part in her comeback.
During The Graham Norton Show, she shared, “I had 10 years of not paying attention to anything. Not accepting any advances, and then I got this script and thought that maybe it was time.”
She had high praise for Foxx: “If I was going to leave my family for 10 hours a day, I wanted to do it with the most talented man in the entertainment business.”
Reflecting on her return, she added, “It is a privilege to make films, and we are all so lucky to do what we do. That the door was even open for me after a decade was amazing.”
Fans are loving Cameron Diaz’s natural appearance and aren’t shy about saying so.
One Reddit user shared, “I genuinely love that you can see her wrinkles. It’s so refreshing.”
Another added, “She looks exactly like herself, just a smidge older. Love it. Cameron, you’re as gorgeous as ever!”
People are noticing the way her face still shows emotion—something they feel is increasingly rare in Hollywood. Many are praising her for avoiding excessive cosmetic procedures and embracing natural aging.
There’s a lot of admiration for how radiant and confident she looks, with fans saying her expressive face only adds to her beauty.
Even with a few minor critiques, the overall reaction is one of celebration, with fans fully embracing her graceful return.
Cameron Diaz returns to Fashion Week after 13 years.
Cameron Diaz, 52, made her last Fashion Week appearance back in January 2012 at Paris Fashion Week, sitting front row at the Valentino Spring/Summer Haute Couture show in a lacy white dress and a chic short haircut. Now, she’s officially back.
She had stepped away from the spotlight to focus on what mattered most—her family: husband Benji Madden, their 5-year-old daughter Raddix, and nearly 1-year-old son Cardinal.
“You’re a different person after you have children, after marriage, after building a life,” she shared. “Everything changes, your whole perspective, your whole world, your understanding of it. For me, I never made a movie before with a family. So, all of the boxes change that need to be checked off. That’s the most important, and then everything else has to line up to support that.”
Benji also had heartfelt words about Cameron and their relationship: “When you think about the powerful women that are just these forces of nature — I think all of our wives are interesting in the fact that they also don’t want to be with a pushover guy,” he said. “They still need a strong counterpart, but you have to also not have the ego.”
