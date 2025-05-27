Cameron Diaz Returns After a Decade, and One New Feature Has the Internet Buzzing

Her new Netflix film marks her return to acting after a decade, with Jamie Foxx playing a big part in her comeback.

During The Graham Norton Show, she shared, “I had 10 years of not paying attention to anything. Not accepting any advances, and then I got this script and thought that maybe it was time.”

She had high praise for Foxx: “If I was going to leave my family for 10 hours a day, I wanted to do it with the most talented man in the entertainment business.”

Reflecting on her return, she added, “It is a privilege to make films, and we are all so lucky to do what we do. That the door was even open for me after a decade was amazing.”