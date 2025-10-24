I am not saying this isn't true however it's incredibly unbelievable. Or there was a lot more going on then we are led to believe. I was in foster care for 15 years. You can't just drop a child off in foster care that is considered child abandonment. There has to be proof of abuse or neglect and even then there are months if not years of court and home visits before they will allow for that.
10 Stories That Remind Us to Stay Kind, Even When Life Tries to Break Us
day ago
In a world that’s always changing, stories of kindness and courage shine brighter than ever. From small acts of compassion to life-changing generosity, these real-life heroes prove that empathy is our greatest strength. Even in dark times, hope and humanity can light the way forward — showing how everyday people are spreading positivity and proving that kindness can truly change the world.
- My dad died when I was 8. My mom remarried soon after. Her husband didn’t want me, so she sent me to foster care and said, “I’m too young to stop my life.”
15 years later, her daughter found me. I thought she just wanted to know me, that she was curious to see who her half-sister was and then leave.
But I froze when she said, “Our mom just died, it was all so sudden. But she left this to you!” She handed me a letter.
It was handwritten by my mother shortly before she passed. She wrote that she had failed me as a mother, that she’d made the worst mistake of her life by sending me away. She said she finally understood that family always comes first—but she learned it too late.
In her last lines, she begged me not to repeat her mistake: “Now you have the chance to do what I couldn’t. Be close to your sister. She’s the only family you have left. She’s only 14 and she needs you. Please, get to know her and become a family.”
At that moment, I knew I had a life-changing decision to make. Either I turn my back on my sister, or I hug her and try to build the family I never had with her. I chose the second, and I don’t regret it one bit.
Your mother wants to pass the buck to you, probably her father doesn’t want her. Not your problem nor responsibility.
- When I was 21, I worked at a call center where people yelled daily — rent overdue, bills piling up, nothing left to give.
One man called screaming about a late fee. I let him finish, then said, “You sound like you’re having a rough day.” He went quiet. Then he started crying.
We talked for ten minutes. He apologized. I forgave him.
To this date, that was the most unforgettable call I ever had.
- After my marriage ended, I moved into an empty apartment with nothing but a mattress and a lamp.
The delivery guy brought my first meal in days, Chinese takeout. He said, “You look like you need chopsticks and a joke.”
He told me a joke, I don’t remember what it was now, but I laughed. For the first time in weeks, I wasn’t angry. He took my number.
2 days later, he called me. We became friends and soon after we fell in love.
2 years later, he is now my husband and the love of my life.
- I was working the late shift at a diner after my divorce. A man yelled at me because his fries were cold.
Normally, I would’ve walked away. Instead, I smiled at him. He blinked, sat down, and started talking about losing his job. I refilled his coffee and listened.
People break differently — sometimes kindness is just holding the pieces steady for a minute.
- Last year, when my landlord taped an eviction notice to my door, I didn’t even have the energy to be angry.
That night, the pizza delivery guy looked exhausted — drenched from rain, apologizing for being late. I was seconds from snapping. Instead, I tipped him the few dollars I had left. He stared at me like I’d given him a gift.
As he walked away, I realized: being kind didn’t fix my problems. But it made me feel like I still had a choice.
- After my mom’s passing, I barely left the house. One evening, I noticed my elderly neighbor’s steps covered in snow. I grabbed a shovel and cleared them before she got home.
When I finished, I stood there in the cold, breathing hard, tears freezing on my cheeks. For the first time in months, the world felt a little lighter.
- In high school, I was too embarrassed to admit I’d lost my backpack. A classmate quietly handed me hers and said, “Keep it, I’ve got another at home.” She never mentioned it again.
Years later, I found her working in the airport I was passing through. She didn’t remember me, but I did. I told her I’d graduated, thanks in part to her kindness.
She laughed, shrugged, and said, “We all carry each other sometimes.”
I cried at Gate 42 like a child.
- My father was dying, and I hadn’t slept in three days. I stepped into the hospital elevator, and a woman spilled her coffee all over me. She looked terrified — her hands were shaking.
I could’ve lost it, but I just said, “It’s okay. I’ve been there.”
She whispered, “My husband’s in surgery.”
So was my dad. For a second, our pain felt shared instead of separate.
- A woman dropped a ring at the park, I saw it sparkle on the lawn near the bench. I was grieving myself, worn down and angry at everything.
But I ran after her, called out, and placed it in her palm. She said, “That was my wedding ring. My husband died 4 days ago.”
I smiled, thinking: I’d lost something too. But for a moment, I’d found grace.
- I failed my final exam after months of studying, and I sat crying on the campus steps while people rushed past. One janitor stopped, handed me a tissue, and said, “Grades don’t measure how much light you put in the world.”
I eventually graduated and became a lawyer, but that one line was the greatest lesson I carried through college. It stuck with me more than anything a professor ever taught.
