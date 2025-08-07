Britney’s Ex Kevin Federline Is Releasing Deeply Personal Memoir “You Thought You Knew”
Reports have surfaced that Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is planning to release a tell-all book. According to multiple sources, the book is titled “You Thought You Knew” and is expected to delve into his life in great detail.
Federline has reportedly promised the book will be “extremely intimate and transparent,” which has sparked a strong reaction from fans online. The news has been met with significant backlash, as many fans feel the timing and nature of the book are inappropriate.
Kevin Federline is about to drop a very explicit memoir.
Britney Spears’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is reportedly set to release a new tell-all book titled “You Thought You Knew.” A press release for the book states that it will offer an intimate and transparent look into his entire life.
The book promises to cover his humble beginnings as a working-class kid, his career as a professional dancer, and the years he spent married to Spears. It will also reportedly detail the intense media attention and public scrutiny that surrounded their relationship.
The memoir will cover many sides of Federline’s life, including his relationship with Britney.
Kevin Federline says, “I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here.”
Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were married from 2004 to 2007. The couple shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. In a highly-publicized series of events in 2007, Spears lost physical custody of her sons. This was followed by the establishment of a controversial conservatorship over Spears in 2008, which lasted until 2021. During this period, Spears’s time with her children was reportedly limited.
Each of the ex-spouses now live their own, very different life.
In recent years, Spears has been working to rebuild her relationship with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. In fact, she praised Jayden’s musical talents, including his rapping skills, in a social media post earlier this year.
After his marriage to Britney Spears ended, Kevin Federline began a new relationship with Victoria Prince. The couple married in 2013 and have two daughters together, Jordan Kay and Peyton Marie.
The family now resides in Hawaii, where Prince works as a beach volleyball coach at the University of Hawaii. Before his relationship with Britney Spears, Kevin Federline was in a relationship with actress Shar Jackson. Together, they had a daughter named Kori and a son named Kaleb. The couple’s relationship ended around the same time Federline’s romance with Spears began.
Britney’s fans didn’t get the news about memoir well.
News of Kevin Federline’s upcoming tell-all book has angered Britney Spears’s fans. Many have taken to social media to voice their outrage, accusing Federline of attempting to profit from his past relationship with the pop star. One fan even went so far as to label him a “professional freeloader.”
Britney Spears has not yet publicly commented on the news of her ex-husband’s upcoming tell-all book. However, she did share a cryptic Instagram post, encouraging fans to “keep their heads held high and follow their hearts.”
Interestingly, Spears recently made a separate announcement on Instagram, revealing she is in the process of writing two fiction novels. She described the creative process as “the best therapy” and a way to “depart into writing.” This new writing project comes almost two years after her own best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, was released.
