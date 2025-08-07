Britney’s Ex Kevin Federline Is Releasing Deeply Personal Memoir “You Thought You Knew”

Reports have surfaced that Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is planning to release a tell-all book. According to multiple sources, the book is titled “You Thought You Knew” and is expected to delve into his life in great detail.

Federline has reportedly promised the book will be “extremely intimate and transparent,” which has sparked a strong reaction from fans online. The news has been met with significant backlash, as many fans feel the timing and nature of the book are inappropriate.