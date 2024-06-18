Brooke Shields Stole the Show on the Red Carpet, but Many People Noticed Some Odd Details

Brooke Shields lit up the red carpet at the 77th Annual Tony Awards with her vibrant and sunny fashion choice. However, many questioned some aspects of her outfit.

Shields wowed in a bright, cheerful dress that featured a plunging sequin top that caught the light with every move. The dress was cinched at the waist with a stylish bow, leading into a pleated skirt that added a playful touch. The back of the dress featured a center-back slit, giving it an elegant yet contemporary flair.

However, it was Shields' footwear that truly stole the show. Opting for comfort and style, the actress stepped out in a pair of bright yellow Crocs. "I got my Crocs! I couldn't do this in heels!" she told a reporter on the red carpet, highlighting her practical yet fashionable choice. The classic, perforated clogs proved that comfort can indeed coexist with glamour.