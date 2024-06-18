Brooke Shields Stole the Show on the Red Carpet, but Many People Noticed Some Odd Details
Brooke Shields lit up the red carpet at the 77th Annual Tony Awards with her vibrant and sunny fashion choice. However, many questioned some aspects of her outfit.
Shields wowed in a bright, cheerful dress that featured a plunging sequin top that caught the light with every move. The dress was cinched at the waist with a stylish bow, leading into a pleated skirt that added a playful touch. The back of the dress featured a center-back slit, giving it an elegant yet contemporary flair.
However, it was Shields' footwear that truly stole the show. Opting for comfort and style, the actress stepped out in a pair of bright yellow Crocs. "I got my Crocs! I couldn't do this in heels!" she told a reporter on the red carpet, highlighting her practical yet fashionable choice. The classic, perforated clogs proved that comfort can indeed coexist with glamour.
Just a day before the event, Shields shared a candid moment with her Instagram followers, posting a photo of her feet in braces while seated in the backseat of a car. "The feet pics are about to level up… Double foot toe surgery," she revealed in the caption. This peek behind the scenes showed her resilience and commitment to attending the Tonys despite her recent surgeries.
However, her fashion decisions for the red carpet didn't seem to please her fans. On Instagram, people commented on her shoe choice, writing, "Beautiful, but Crocs are not dress-up shoes." Some other folks also had opinions on Shields' dress, saying things like, "The dress is all wrong," and "I like Brooke but not that dress."
The Tony Awards celebrate the best of Broadway, and Brooke Shields' vibrant presence added a touch of sunshine to the event. As always, she managed to blend elegance, practicality, and a dash of fun, making her one of the standout stars of the evening, even if her outfit didn't please everyone.