Lucky People Who Found Hidden Treasures in Their Old Homes (Some Worth Millions!)

Then she squeezed through the hole in her wall. She even warned her viewers that this kind of stunt could be dangerous. Thankfully, she made it out without a scratch.

Inside, Samantha found open windows, piles of trash bags, and even an empty water bottle, which she called a “sign of life.” Wandering through the dim, eerie rooms, Samantha had goosebumps running down her spine. “I was kind of expecting there to be somebody, especially with the water bottle being there. And that definitely put me on edge,” she opened up later.

After looking around, Samantha realized the hidden space was not meant for living. The floors were ripped up, pipes were exposed, and there was not even a toilet or tub in sight. Even the building managers are scratching their heads over this mystery.

For now, Samantha is keeping her distance from that creepy bathroom. Still, she can’t help laughing at the thought that New Yorkers, always dreaming of more space, might be jealous of her secret room. “I think everybody in New York has such small apartments, you don’t know what you’re going to find. And everyone’s hoping for more space,” she said with a laugh.