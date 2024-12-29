Two Men Pretend to Be on a Honeymoon to Get Hotel Perks, Face an Absolutely Embarrassing Moment

The popular travel hack of pretending to be on a honeymoon to score a free upgrade has been making waves recently, and it seems a couple on social media tried it out — earning themselves some unexpectedly embarrassing reward. Ricky Liu and his boyfriend, Thomas, decided to test the classic “old-school trick” while vacationing on a cruise ship in Vietnam. The TikTok video with their unexpected experience amassed over 14M views, and people just couldn't pass by without leaving a comment, because the couple's story was just too epic.

The “royal” treatment began before they even boarded the cruise, with several staff members warmly greeting them and escorting them to the lobby — all before their honeymoon story was even revealed. Once the little fib was shared, Ricky gave his viewers a tour of the stunning suite they were upgraded to. The room featured a luxurious circular bed decorated with rose petals and two swan towels elegantly positioned to face each other. Everything seemed too good to be true, but then, things took a really unexpected turn.

However, during a casual dinner outing, the two were caught off guard as the situation began to escalate. Their dining table was elegantly adorned with rose petals once more, accompanied by a wooden sign that read “HAPPY HONEYMOON” on the side. For the grand finale, a group of staff members emerged carrying rainbow-colored drinks, waving their phone flashlights in the air as Whitney Houston’s iconic I Will Always Love You played dramatically in the background.

As Ricky shared the hilarious experience on TikTok, netizens blew it up with more than 14M views and upwards of 3M likes. And no wonder, because the couple were actually "punished" by the best attitude they could ever have! “It was like okay, you’re on a honeymoon? We’re gonna tell the whole world,” Ricky joked in the video. “We’re gonna make sure, if you lied by any chance, you feel the full weight of that guilt.” “We are going to stop dinner so we can play some Whitney Houston so that if you actually got married, it would be a genuine sweet moment but if you’re fraudsters, you will feel like a really bad human.” Ricky also noticed how a neighboring couple were raising a toast in congratulations, and supposed they were the ones who actually were real newlyweds. “Look, this was fun at all, but would I do this again?” the young man asked in conclusion. After a moment’s pause, his verdict was simple: “Absolutely yes.”

Much like the video itself, the comments were lighthearted, with many poking fun at the colorful drinks served by the staff. “They said BE WHO YOU AAARE 😍✨,” joked the top comment, which racked up nearly 350K likes. Another viewer couldn’t help but laugh, adding, “The rainbow drinks are sending me 🤣🤣” A third commenter found humor in the song choice, writing, “Not the Titanic song on the ship 💀💀” Many netizens reasoned that the couple wasn’t technically lying, since they might plan to marry in the future. “Okay, but you guys are dating, sooo no harm no foul 😂,” one commenter wrote. Another admitted, “Unfortunately, I wouldn’t have felt the guilt because that’s my boo anyway.” Most people couldn’t exactly fault Ricky for wanting to enjoy a little extra pampering. It seems the couple executed their plan flawlessly, aside from one small detail: not wearing a shiny engagement ring.