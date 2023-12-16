Couple Was Mocked For Their Appearance, Yet 252-lb Woman Proves True Love Goes Far Beyond Looks

In the realm of love, there’s no universal match that fits everyone. Beauty standards vary, and they don’t bind love. Matt and Brittany’s love story beautifully illustrates this idea. Despite criticism for their differences, they’ve proven that genuine love transcends appearances and hinges on wholly accepting each other.

Brittany has struggled to be accepted her whole life.

Brittany Jacques, at 23, sought love and acceptance persistently. Disappointment and heartbreak followed her attempts, leaving her confidence shattered by controlling her partner’s demands to change herself. Faced with conflicting expectations to either slim down or embrace her curves, Brittany refused to compromise her self-worth further. She decided to close off love entirely, unaware that fate had a different plan in store.

Their paths crossed, although it wasn’t easy at first.

Destiny intervened, uniting Brittany Jacques with Matt Montgomery through Facebook in August 2020. Despite their noticeable physical distinctions — Brittany being plus-sized while Matt had a slim build — an instant, undeniable connection blossomed between them. Recalling her past, Brittany shared, “I hesitated initially. I’ve had partners threatening to leave unless I altered my size. It affected my confidence, leading me to try changing myself.”

Ignoring criticism, they followed their hearts, convinced they were meant for each other. Montgomery proposed to Jacques on January 30, 2022, marking the beginning of their shared future.

Their love went beyond any criticism or misconceptions.

However, sharing their story attracted hurtful comments and judgment from online trolls. Montgomery faced challenges to his masculinity and physical stature. “Comments on Instagram suggest I’m not big or manly enough for her,” he revealed. “I notice people staring when we’re out...” Despite the negativity, they stood strong, vowing to defy criticism and illustrate that love knows no boundaries. Matt saw Brittany as his soulmate, drawn to her body positivity and self-love, choosing to focus on her happiness rather than her appearance.