Cristiano Ronaldo’s Career Might Be Ending Soon, and His Partner Reveals the Detail

Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodríguez, hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo might retire soon. She spoke about it during the most recent Paris Fashion Week. Let’s delve into more detail.

The video went viral on X.

At the event, she honored Ronaldo’s famous No. 7 jersey while her kids watched. She mentioned that Ronaldo might have only one or two years left in his football career. «Another year, and then it will all end. Maybe two. I don’t know,» said Georgina.

Looking back at Ronaldo’s career journey.

Ronaldo, who just turned 39, has had a remarkable journey. He started at Sporting Lisbon, then moved to Manchester United, and later played for Real Madrid and Juventus. Despite a brief return to Manchester United, he now plays for Al-Nassr.

Throughout his career, Ronaldo has achieved many milestones. He holds the record for the most appearances and goals for Portugal and is one of Europe’s top scorers. He’s known for wearing the No. 7 shirt, a tradition he carried from Manchester United to Real Madrid and Juventus.