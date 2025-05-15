“She Is Trolling Her Son’s Wife,” Victoria Beckham’s Style Choices Spark Buzz
Victoria Beckham celebrated her 51st birthday with a fashionable tribute to her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, by wearing an outfit Nicola had debuted at the premiere of her film Lola back in February 2024.
The event was kept intimate, and Victoria took to Instagram to express heartfelt gratitude to those closest to her. “Thank you for making my birthday so special 🎂✨🎈My family and my friends, I love you all so much xxxxx,” she wrote.
Throughout the day, Victoria shared glimpses of serene moments—a relaxed yacht outing and an elegant dinner gathering. David Beckham, along with Romeo and Harper, joined the celebration, highlighting the strong family bond they share.
Victoria chose a refined white corset outfit from her own label, combining a structured bustier with crisply tailored trousers—an ensemble that echoed her trademark fusion of timeless sophistication and contemporary flair.
The outfit drew plenty of admiration online but also sparked playful speculation. One person quipped, “Must have borrowed Nicola’s, they both look the same size lol.” Another joked, “She is trolling her son’s wife,” while a third chimed in, “VB is definitely trolling her.” The matching moment stirred buzz, with fans reading into the fashion choice as possibly more than just a coincidence.
Despite that, fans showered her with affection and compliments in the comments. Phrases like “She gets younger!” “Beautiful family,” and “She’s turning 25?” reflected the admiration pouring in from all sides.
Birthday wishes continued with comments such as “Happy Birthday, gorgeous 🎂” and “Incredible family😍😍😍 Happy Birthday🎂.” One fan even remarked on the striking resemblance between Victoria and her daughter Harper.
Among those celebrating her special day were fellow Spice Girls members Geri Halliwell Horner and Melanie “Mel B” Brown, who sent warm greetings.
Nicola Peltz Beckham frequently praises Victoria’s fashion sense, once calling her a “genius” in the world of design. Nicola often sports pieces from her mother-in-law’s collection, showcasing their shared passion for fashion.
However, it raised some eyebrows when both Nicola and Brooklyn skipped public birthday tributes on Instagram this year—a noticeable silence for a family known for their online togetherness. At the time, the couple was enjoying the festivities at Coachella.
Whether through her iconic wardrobe or her devotion to family, Victoria Beckham continues to captivate. Her birthday served as another example of the elegance and poise she consistently brings to her life.