The Surprising Reason Michael Jackson Wore Smaller Clothes—and 7 More Costume Secrets
Michael Jackson was known for his distinct taste in fashion and his desire to stand out. His outfits often included intriguing details that left people wondering about their meaning or purpose. For instance, he frequently wore jackets with an armband on the right sleeve, and some even had “777” embroidered on them.
1. What the letters CTE on his jackets meant
The letters “CTE” didn’t actually stand for anything. In the 90s, Michael’s costume designers made a few new shirts for him, which he liked. However, he wanted to add some letters to the epaulets. He didn’t have a preference for which letters, so his designers placed all the letters of the alphabet into a hat and randomly drew three. That’s how the letters “CTE” ended up on his shirt.
2. The secret behind his leaning shoes
Michael Jackson’s gravity-defying shoes featured a V-shaped clasp at the heel, allowing him to latch onto a nail fixed in the floor. This clever mechanism enabled him to execute his iconic 45-degree forward lean. However, achieving this remarkable move required not only the special shoes but also immense core and leg strength to maintain perfect posture throughout.
3. Why he wore just one glove
4. Why most of his jackets had an armband on the right sleeve
Michael Jackson aimed to make his wardrobe stand out from the crowd. By adding an armband to his sleeve, he created a distinctive look. He also liked sparking curiosity among his fans, making them question the meaning behind the armband.
5. Why number 7s were sewn onto his jackets
6. Why he chose to wear white socks
Michael Jackson had a special fondness for wearing white socks, and for good reason. Not many people paired white socks with black shoes, making his look unique. Additionally, the white socks would reflect the light, drawing attention to the precise movements of his feet while he danced.
7. Why he wrapped tape around his fingers
Hand movements played a crucial role in Michael Jackson’s dance routines. To highlight these gestures, he and his costume designers chose to wrap white tape around his fingers, making them stand out more in the light. Michael also decided to tape only his index, ring, and pinkie fingers, creating a more unique look. It was something he enjoyed, as fans would often wonder why he taped just three of his fingers.
While dancing, Michael would often instinctively bring his two untaped fingers together. This subtle gesture added an air of mystery to his performances, leaving fans to speculate whether the position had some hidden meaning.
8. Why he wore smaller clothes at the end of his shows
Michael Jackson’s dance routines were incredibly demanding, and he poured his energy into every performance. By the end of the show, he could shed up to 5 pounds, and his waist would shrink by an inch. Since it was crucial for his outfits to fit perfectly and allow him to showcase his moves, each costume he wore would be slightly smaller than the one before.
