Michael Jackson Nearly Died While Writing Billie Jean, and 5+ Secrets About Legendary Musicians

“Billie Jean,” one of Michael Jackson’s darker hits, has a morbid origin story. While recording the song in 1982, Jackson nearly died.

As he recalled: “One day, during a break in a recording session, I was riding down the Ventura Freeway with Nelson Hayes, who was working with me at the time. ‘Billie Jean’ was going around in my head and that’s all I was thinking about. We were getting off the freeway when a kid on a motorcycle pulls up to us and says, ‘Your car’s on fire.’ But I was so absorbed by this tune floating in my head that I didn’t even focus on the awful possibilities until later.”