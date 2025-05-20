Demi Moore Named “World’s Most Beautiful” at Age 62—Creates a Stir
Demi Moore is officially selected as the “World’s Most Beautiful”, and the internet is buzzing. While many fans are praising the iconic actress for her timeless beauty, others are questioning the choice, raising concerns about unrealistic beauty standards.
On the People magazine cover, Moore stuns in a show-stopping teal Schiaparelli gown with gold embellishments. Her signature long, dark hair flows freely, framed by the headline: “Of course it’s Demi!” The striking photo instantly went viral, drawing both admiration and criticism online.
In her interview, Demi opened up about what it’s like to age in the spotlight. She shared that fame hasn’t always been glamorous—it’s also brought tough personal lessons. “Fame has put [her] through the wringer,” but it also “forced” her to confront “issues of self-judgment and lack of appreciation.”
Despite the pressure in Hollywood to appear forever young, Moore says she’s learning to fully accept herself. “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now,” she explained.
She admitted she still has moments of doubt when looking in the mirror: “It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.”
When asked how she defines beauty today, Demi offered a fresh, inspiring take. “In a way, beauty just is,” she said. “You can look at a flower and see its beauty. On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are.”
She also touched on how life’s painful experiences—like childbirth—can help shape inner strength. “Giving birth is one of the only times that you can 100 percent know that pain is bringing you a gift,” she shared. “And when you can apply that to other things, you start to see that that is a truth of all things that are difficult.”
As reactions pour in on social media, opinions remain split. Some believe the title sends the wrong message. “She does not even look like Demi Moore anymore”, commented one person. Another added, “Shouldn’t the most beautiful woman be someone naturally beautiful? Not someone with access to top doctors?”
Others are defending Demi and celebrating her win. “Congratulations Demi! Hello people! Don’t hate, congratulate!!!!!! Women need to stop putting other women down!!!!! Lift each other up! Period!” one fan posted. Another gushed, “Certainly the most beautiful woman to ever walk on this planet.”
