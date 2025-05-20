Demi Moore Named “World’s Most Beautiful” at Age 62—Creates a Stir

Despite the pressure in Hollywood to appear forever young, Moore says she’s learning to fully accept herself. “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now,” she explained.

She admitted she still has moments of doubt when looking in the mirror: “It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.”