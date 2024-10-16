“Don’t Touch Me”: Conflict Between Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek Sparks Online Buzz

It seems things got a bit awkward between two big stars, Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek , during Paris Fashion Week, as seen in a video that surfaced over the weekend.

Australian actress Nicole Kidman, 57, is being accused of shutting down Salma Hayek, 58, by allegedly telling her, “don’t touch me.”

In the clip, Nicole is shown gently pushing Salma’s hand away while they were posing for photos. When the photographer asked for “one more” shot, Salma tried to turn Nicole toward the camera. But Nicole brushed her hand aside and moved on to greet Katy Perry, who was also there.

Nicole gave Katy a kiss and had a short exchange with Salma before walking away. Though it was hard to hear exactly what was said, Salma can be heard saying, “Yes, please. Advice,” to which Nicole replied, “You don’t need it.” Salma then said, “I do,” but Nicole continued walking.