Dylan Mulvaney, Transgender and Activist, Reveals Crazy Results of Her Facial Surgery

When Dylan Mulvaney was just 4 years old, she knew deep down that she was meant to be a girl. Now, at 27, she’s taken a big step towards aligning her outer appearance with her true identity by undergoing facial feminization surgery. Dylan has become an inspiration to many online, gathering over 10 million followers.

In just 5 days after starting her daily journal on TikTok, Mulvaney’s follower count skyrocketed to one million.

Dylan Mulvaney, an actress, comedian, and advocate for transgender rights, faced a challenging time in 2020 when she lost her job and couldn’t pursue her passion. Feeling uncertain, she turned to TikTok, initially considering it a platform mainly for young people.



However, she found solace and empowerment in sharing her journey as a transgender woman through her popular series called Day X of Being a Girl. Every day, she courageously spoke to her audience, offering insights into her transition process and connecting with others going through similar experiences.

She had no clue about the impact it would have on her life.

While there are plenty of transgender individuals sharing their transition stories online, Mulvaney noticed a gap: very few documented their journey right from the start. So, she decided to fill that void by creating videos, initially intending them for her close circle.



Her content quickly evolved into a mix of tutorials and behind-the-scenes insights, offering valuable information to present and future transgender individuals seeking answers. Despite being aimed at the LGBTQAI+ community, her content resonates with a broader audience as well.

Mulvaney finds it incredibly rewarding to witness others feeling encouraged to embrace their true selves and to receive countless messages filled with hope, acceptance, and encouragement. The outpouring of love she receives fuels her passion and enthusiasm. Her direct, one-on-one approach to addressing the camera, paired with her authentic storytelling about her daily life, instantly connects her with viewers, creating a strong bond.

Dylan underwent facial feminization surgery.

Facial feminization surgery involves a series of medical procedures designed to alter facial features to appear more feminine. This can include adjustments such as reducing the size of the forehead, enhancing lips and cheeks, and reshaping the nose, chin, and jaw. These surgeries are often sought by transgender women to align their physical appearance with their gender identity.



Following a brief break from social media, Mulvaney made a remarkable return, showcasing her transformation at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The outcome of her surgery was impressive, as seen in the photos.

Mulvaney considers herself very fortunate to have undergone the procedure and wants to emphasize that it’s not a common surgery for everyone, stating, “Had I not been trans, these wouldn’t have been changes that I sought out, but because of my gender dysphoria, I felt I needed it. I want us to all start viewing FFS as important as other gender-affirming healthcare.”

Dylan’s story has had an impact on many individuals, helping them discover aspects of themselves they may not have considered before, and she acknowledges the significance of this, “While I can’t respond to every message, knowing that my videos may give someone the confidence to live their truth is reason enough to continue.”