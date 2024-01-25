Family-Oriented Men Prefer Women Without Makeup, a Study Reveals

Conventional wisdom tells us that makeup is a powerful tool for attracting partners, but new research challenges this idea. Surprisingly, these studies show that men who prioritize family values and long-term commitments might not be as interested in women wearing makeup. Turns out, there’s a lot more to find out about the connection between makeup and attracting a partner.

It’s easy to tell whether someone is wearing makeup.

Women use makeup to look good for both men and when competing with other women, according to a study. But, this can be tricky for men because makeup can make a woman seem more attractive than she really is. Researchers believe that men might pay attention to makeup and prefer women without it, especially if they want a serious relationship. The study found that even men who don’t know much about makeup can still tell if a woman is wearing it, no matter how good-looking she is or whether she had cosmetic surgery.

Family-focused men are more attracted to women who don’t wear makeup.

The studies revealed that men seeking long-term relationships could detect makeup on women’s faces within a mere 50 milliseconds. Interestingly, these men consistently perceived women wearing makeup as having lower perceived mate value as potential long-term partners, even with longer exposure time (6500 milliseconds). The research suggests that men pay attention to how genuine a potential partner’s physical features are. This awareness leads them to adjust their preferences, especially when seeking a serious, long-term relationship.

Makeup may help a woman appear healthier than she really is.

Cosmetics act like a “mask” in two ways: they can help people feel better about themselves or make them look more attractive by covering up certain features. This covering up can be literal. For example, studies by cosmetic scientists found that women use makeup to hide uneven facial features or to seem healthier. Studies found that women in poorer health tend to use cosmetics more than healthier individuals. So, even though cosmetics can show some qualities, people might also use them to hide their actual health condition.

Women feel more confident when wearing makeup.

Lots of women use makeup to feel better about how they look. A big 60% of women said they see themselves as “fairly average and nothing special” when it comes to natural beauty, according to a survey. Only 2% thought of themselves as “gorgeous.” The survey also showed that 1 in 3 women won’t go outside without makeup, especially foundation. These findings suggest that many women have not-so-great views about themselves, and there’s a need for more self-love. The survey also highlights that many women feel foundation is super important for their confidence, and they think they look better when they use makeup to cover up and enhance their features.

Going makeup-free can have some benefits.

Embracing a makeup-free day offers benefits beyond aesthetics. It promotes skin health, allowing the skin to breathe and reducing the risk of breakouts. This break rejuvenates the skin, resulting in a healthier complexion. Psychologically, going without makeup boosts self-confidence by appreciating natural features, emphasizing that worth extends beyond appearances. It fosters self-acceptance, encouraging individuals to embrace imperfections for a positive body image. Lastly, skipping daily makeup saves time and money, redirecting resources toward self-care or hobbies for a more fulfilling lifestyle.