Fans Notice Emma Stone Looks Almost Unrecognizable: “Someone Photoshopped Margot Robbie’s Face”
Fans were in for a surprise when Oscar-winner Emma Stone stepped onto the red carpet at the Eddington premiere in Los Angeles. The radiant 36-year-old actress looked undeniably fresh-faced — but also noticeably different. Within hours, photos from the event had sparked thousands of comments across social media, with many asking the same question: “Did Emma get something done?”
A New Glow or Something More?
Emma’s appearance quickly became the center of an internet debate. Some viewers pointed to her glowing skin, sculpted cheeks, and lifted brow area as signs of a possible beauty transformation. Others said it was likely the result of expert makeup, lighting, and skincare.
But according to one London-based aesthetic doctor, there might be more to the story.
The photo above: 2016
The photo above: 2017
The photo above: June 2025
Among those sharing their views was London-based aesthetics doctor Dr. Jonny Betteridge, founder of JB Aesthetics, who posted a now-viral TikTok breaking down his theory.
“Did you notice Emma Stone looking a bit different?” he asked viewers. “At 36, and at the recent Eddington film premiere, her face looked noticeably more defined and facelifted.”
“Her brows sit higher, especially the tails, the eyelids are more visible, and her eyes have an almond like shape.”
“Looking from her four years ago, these changes could be consistent with an upper blepharoplasty and an endoscopic temporal brow lift and mid-face lift.”
So, Did She Have Anything Done?
There’s no confirmation from Emma herself. In fact, she’s often credited her radiant skin to her minimalistic and ingredient-conscious skincare routine.
“I’m really allergic to a lot of stuff, so I can only use products with a single ingredient in it,” she told Cosmopolitan.
Reactions of fans varied — but most were filled with admiration for the actress’s evolving look.
One fan commented: “Love this look on her.”
Another wrote: “She looks absolutely beautiful, whoever says otherwise is jealous.”
And a third added: “I think she looks gorgeous then and now.”
Some noted: “Am I going crazy? Someone photoshopped Margot Robbie’s face.”
Whether it’s expert glam or something more, one thing’s clear — Emma Stone knows how to keep the world watching.
