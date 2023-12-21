Felicity Huffman Finally Speaks Out About College Admissions Drama

Three years after the Desperate Housewives star served 11 days in jail for involvement in a college admissions drama, actress Felicity Huffmangave gave the first interview about her decision to pay a consultant $15,000 to manipulate her daughter’s SAT scores.

In a recent interview Huffman opened up about Operation Varsity Blues, the FBI investigation that exposed numerous affluent parents aiding their children in dishonestly securing college admissions. This marks her first public statement regarding the story.



Back in April 2019, after pleading guilty to fraud charges, Huffman wrote a letter to the presiding judge expressing her concern that she “didn’t want [her] daughter to be prevented from doing what she loves because she can’t do math.” A similar sentiment was reiterated in a recent interview.

“I felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future,” she explained concerning her involvement in the scheme, “which meant I had to break the law,” Huffman revealed that Rick Singer, the admissions consultant orchestrating the cheating conspiracy, convinced her that her daughter’s college aspirations hinged on his assistance. She reluctantly paid $15,000 to boost her teenager’s test scores. “I know hindsight is 20/20, but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do it,” she admitted.

During the interview, Huffman took the opportunity to advocate for a nonprofit supporting formerly incarcerated women, where she fulfilled her court-ordered community service following her sentence.



On a positive note, she shared that her daughter is now pursuing her passion—studying drama at Carnegie Mellon, after retaking the SATs ethically.

