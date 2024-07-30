“Getting Younger,” Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Tiny Waist at 57 and Leaves People Speechless

Once again, Salma Hayek is stealing the spotlight for her youthful look. The 57-year-old actress recently attended a party hosted by Miley Cyrus, and her toned figure left everyone speechless.

Salma Hayek, 57, turned heads at Gucci’s summer celebration for its Flora fragrance at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood , California. She wore a sexy mini-dress that highlighted her hourglass figure. The bodycon dress created a striking optical illusion with a green and blue floral print panel on the front, merging seamlessly with black fabric on the sides and back.

Hayek completed her look with black peep-toe heels, a silver ring, and a matching necklace. For a vibrant touch, she chose bright pink nail polish. Celebrity hairstylist Peter Savic styled her hair in a sleek middle part, while makeup artist Ash K. Holm added the finishing touches with a rosy blush and soft pink lip, which she described on Instagram as “Bombshell Makeup.”

The event was packed with stars, honoring Gucci’s Flora fragrance. Salma shared her stunning ensemble on Instagram, including a photo with Miley Cyrus. Cyrus, the face of Gucci Flora perfumes, co-hosted the event alongside Gucci’s creative director, Sabato De Sarno.

Fans were left in awe of Salma’s evergreen beauty and pointed out how she seems to be getting younger. “The hottest woman on the planet,” commented a fan. “...this just blows my mind HOW & WHY do you look younger than Miley?” added another.