Miracle Birth: Woman Delivers Baby After Receiving Her Sister’s Womb
Grace Davidson’s story is one for the history books, and the heart. The Scottish mom recently became the first person in the U.K. to give birth after receiving a womb transplant. Grace and her husband, Angus, welcomed their baby girl at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London. Let's see what people have to say.
They named her Amy, after Grace’s sister, who also happens to be the person who donated her womb, so Grace could become a mom.
Grace was born without a womb due to a rare condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome. For years, she and Angus longed to become parents, but the physical limitations made that dream feel out of reach.
In 2023, everything changed.
Grace became the first woman in the U.K. to undergo a womb transplant, thanks to a program funded by the charity Womb Transplant U.K. Her sister, Amy Purdie, had already had two children and wanted to give her sister the same joy. It was the ultimate gift.
"I have always had a mothering instinct," Grace shared, "but for years I had been suppressing it because it was too painful to go there."
And now, Grace’s long-held dream has finally come true. The couple even gave their daughter the middle name Isabel in honor of their transplant surgeon, Isabel Quiroga, who co-led the team.
When Quiroga found out, she said she was "humbled" and honored to be part of something so meaningful. "To help Grace achieve her cherished wish to carry and give birth to her own baby," she said, was something she’ll never forget.
People everywhere have been touched by Grace’s journey.
One person wrote, "This is amazing! I had an IVF baby and will be forever grateful for science. There are no words or a price you can put on the gift of a baby. Becoming a Mum is by far the greatest gift in life."
Another added, "This is absolutely incredible! Congratulations to everyone involved … Parents, family and doctors." A third said, "What an extraordinary breakthrough! Huge congratulations to Grace, baby Amy, and the entire medical team who made this possible."
And someone else shared a very personal connection, "Amazing news! My sister has been talking about this for years, she desperately hopes for a family and due to being born without a womb only surrogacy or adoption was an option, she would never be able to carry a child of her own...until now."
After everything they’ve been through, Grace and Angus are just getting started.
They hope to have one more baby before Grace has the donated womb removed. Once that happens, she’ll no longer need to take the medications that prevent her body from rejecting the organ.
"We have been given the greatest gift we could ever have asked for," Grace said in a hospital statement. "But we are very aware that for many couples who have gone before us, carrying a baby could only be a dream."
Now, they’re hoping Grace’s story will inspire more research, more access, and more possibilities for others in similar situations. And to all of you reading this, whether you’re a parent, hoping to be one, or simply cheering from the sidelines, this story is a beautiful reminder of what love, science, and a little bit of hope can do.