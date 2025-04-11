Miracle Birth: Woman Delivers Baby After Receiving Her Sister’s Womb

Grace became the first woman in the U.K. to undergo a womb transplant, thanks to a program funded by the charity Womb Transplant U.K. Her sister, Amy Purdie, had already had two children and wanted to give her sister the same joy. It was the ultimate gift.

"I have always had a mothering instinct," Grace shared, "but for years I had been suppressing it because it was too painful to go there."