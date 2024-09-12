Halle Berry Stuns in a Fully See-Through Dress at 58 and Defies Age, Sparks Conversation

Halle Berry is breaking aging stereotypes, one daring dress at a time. The Oscar-winning actress dazzled in sheer outfits for Marie Claire magazine and posed without a top on the cover. Her photos have created a stir on the internet.

Halle Berry’s latest appearance is truly artistic. On September 10, Marie Claire released a cover story featuring the Academy Award-winning actress, where she openly discussed her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt, whom she has been dating since 2020, and her new movie, Never Let Go.

Several captivating photos of Berry accompanied the interview. Photographed by Yana Yatsuk and styled by Deborah Afshani, the 58-year-old actress dazzled in a gold satin dress, a black lace outfit, and a shimmering see-through silver gown. However, her standout look was the one that made it to the cover.

In contrast to her black skirt, Halle Berry amazed everyone in a white floral corsage piece by Balmain. The 3D design features a pair of hands clutching Berry’s waist while holding a bouquet, strategically placed over her bust. This unique piece debuted at Paris Fashion Week in February as part of Balmain’s fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection. Berry embraced the supernatural vibe of her new film, posing on the cover in the 3D top.

Halle's bold photos sparked a conversation in the comments. While some felt the dress choices were inappropriate, "...You are too old for this," many people came forward to support her iconic looks. "Still the most beautiful woman in the world," commented one. "You're such a timeless classic beauty with power and grace!" added another.