“He Likes His Wife Today,” Justin Bieber’s Dramatic Post About Hailey Sparks Confusion

Justin, electively appreciating Hailey out of the blue, is not a constantly recurring public event now. So when it happens, those tracking his wildly erratic social media trail almost always have a deer-caught-in-headlights moment. And this post was exactly that.

The 31-year-old singer dropped a carousel of sunset-lit photos on Instagram — each one showing him wrapped tightly around his wife, Hailey Bieber, 28. The pair looked serene, peaceful, and very much in love as they embraced in golden light.

But it wasn’t just the images that caught people off guard. It was the caption: “My forever n always 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕”

A dozen and a half pink hearts later, and fans were equal parts swooning and speculating.