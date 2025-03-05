“He Looks Aged,” Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make Their Big Comeback After Disappearing for Months
After months out of the spotlight, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a glamorous comeback at SNL’s 50th Anniversary Special. But while the Hollywood power couple is no stranger to stealing the show, this time, it wasn’t just their presence that had people buzzing—it was something different about Ryan that sent social media into a frenzy.
At the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special, Blake Lively lit the red carpet in a dazzling display, her iconic blonde waves flowing effortlessly. Though reports suggested she was "nervous" about her return to the spotlight, Lively exuded nothing but confidence, making a jaw-dropping comeback after a brief break.
For one unforgettable night out, she and Ryan Reynolds traded parenting duties for mingling with the A-list—chatting with legends like Paul McCartney, Cher, Tom Hanks, and Robert De Niro—a glamorous return, an all-star guest list, and a look that stole the spotlight.
Blake Lively, 37, looked stunning in a silver gown with a plunging neckline, accented by metallic floral appliqués and complemented by Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Her effortless elegance was on full display. Ryan Reynolds, 48, matched her poise in a midnight navy Thom Sweeney tuxedo, subtly detailed with a floral lapel pin.
Together, they made for a polished and stylish couple on their rare night out. While their red carpet return was met with admiration, some fans took to social media to share their thoughts, offering both praise and more critical observations.
Blake Lively received plenty of praise for her look, with comments like, "She looks great!" and "Like the dress." However, the reactions to Ryan were much less flattering. One user questioned, "Why does he look terrified?" while another remarked, "Why does Ryan look stressed? He looked aged." One particularly blunt comment read, "Ryan looks like a decade smacked him in the face." Another chimed in, "Look at his expression," while a third pointed out, "He looks concerned while she looks gleeful."