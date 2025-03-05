“He Looks Aged,” Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Make Their Big Comeback After Disappearing for Months

At the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special, Blake Lively lit the red carpet in a dazzling display, her iconic blonde waves flowing effortlessly. Though reports suggested she was "nervous" about her return to the spotlight, Lively exuded nothing but confidence, making a jaw-dropping comeback after a brief break.

For one unforgettable night out, she and Ryan Reynolds traded parenting duties for mingling with the A-list—chatting with legends like Paul McCartney, Cher, Tom Hanks, and Robert De Niro—a glamorous return, an all-star guest list, and a look that stole the spotlight.