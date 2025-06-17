“Her Kids Have to Be Embarrassed,” Jennifer Lopez’s High-Cut Bodysuit Leaves People Speechless

With high-energy moves, powerful vocals, and undeniable glam, J. Lo delivered a performance fans won’t forget. But surprisingly, it wasn’t just the music or dance that caught attention this time around, it was her outfit.

Jennifer Lopez appeared in a jaw-dropping silver bodysuit that glittered from every angle. The daring design featured a plunging neckline and a super high-cut bottom, accentuated by sparkling embellishments that shimmered brilliantly under the stage lights. She completed the look with matching thigh-high silver boots, glowing bronzed skin, and her signature soft waves.